In a shocking move, the University of Pittsburgh fired athletic director Heather Lyke on Monday, citing the transition into a different era of college sports and wanting a new vision for the athletic department moving forward.

“Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke was fired Monday, the school announced, citing a need to help the school navigate ‘a new era in college athletics,'” Andrea Adelson of ESPN wrote on Monday.

Pittsburgh chancellor Joan Gabel released a statement about the decision as well.

“Upon her arrival at Pitt in 2017, Heather guided our program through a unique period in college athletics and we thank her for her leadership during that time,” Gabel said. “However, as we enter a new era in college athletics, one that seems to change by the day, we need a new vision and a new leader of our athletics department.”

Lyke was awarded the 2023 Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics for her efforts last year, including raising the profile of many Pitt athletics. She also recently served as the ACC AD chair.

Executive associate athletic director Jennifer Tuscano is currently serving as the interim athletic director at Pitt while they search for a permanent hire.

Pittsburgh football off to 2-0 start after win vs Cincinnati

Pitt football looked very shaky at times during their Week 2 non-conference showdown with Cincinnati, but they were able to turn the tables and come away with a 28-27 victory.

Things were looking bleak for the Panthers as they trailed 27-6 late in the third quarter before they were able to shift the momentum. A 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive finished with an Eli Holstein dart to Konata Mumpfield for a touchdown to start the comeback, and the floodgates opened from there.

From that point forward, the Panthers scored on all three of their remaining drives, finding the end zone twice and kicking a game-winning field goal with 17 seconds remaining. Defensively, they held the Cincinnati offense in check. The Bearcats were unable to even get into scoring range on any of their four remaining possessions, as Scott Satterfield's bunch settled for three punts and a lost fumble on the final play of the game.

The win should give Pitt momentum as they head into an ACC schedule that is pretty wide open, as preseason contenders Clemson and Florida State look extremely vulnerable early in the season. First, they will take on West Virginia on Saturday in a renewal of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry.