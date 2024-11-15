The Pittsburgh Steelers got good news about running back Najee Harris, and they’re fresh off a big win over the Commanders. With a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 game scheduled against the rival Baltimore Ravens, it’s one of the AFC games of the year. Ahead of the Steelers-Ravens game, we’ll be making our Steelers Week 11 predictions.

It’s the first AFC North game of the year for the Steelers, who enter with a record of 7-2. Meanwhile, the Ravens counter with a mark of 7-3.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh said his team knows what to expect, according to steelers.com.

“If you want to win the division, you have to win division games, so that's the deal,” said Harbaugh, whose team is 2-1 in division play this year. “They have had a great season. They've done a great job against the people they've played against, and they've found ways to win (in) different kinds of ways.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson will throw three TD passes

Off to a great start for his Steelers’ career, Wilson had thrown for 737 yards with six touchdowns in three games. And his record is perfect at 3-0.

Wilson has caught the attention of Harbaugh.

“Offensively, they've done a great job with the two different quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said. “Now, they have Russell (Wilson) back. I have a lot of respect for Russ and what he does well. I think they're leaning into his skillset, and they have some receivers that match that up a little bit. Offensive line continues to grow, and they have two really good backs. That's who they are right now.”

The Ravens have struggled on defense this season, ranking No. 27 in yards allowed. They’ve been especially vulnerable against the pass, standing dead last with 294.9 yards passing allowed per game. That’s more than 30 yards worse than the No. 31 Buccaneers.

And the Ravens have been horrible against wideouts. Baltimore has given up 144 receptions for 1,992 yards and 16 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. No other team has allowed more than 1,792 receiving yards to opposing wideouts.

Tomlin tried to downplay the shortcomings a little, according to steelers.com.

“They're tops, if not, the top run defense in the league,” Tomlin said. “I know a lot has been written and said about their pass defense, but to be quite honest with you, when I turn the tape on, I don't see negligence. I see a group that's definitively up on people, and a lot of people are getting out of their personalities and are simply somewhat one dimensional, and throwing the ball 40 and 50 times against them. And I think that's probably the most significant reason why they're 32nd in the league. (It) is the circumstantial component of it.”

Still, Wilson should be able to take advantage.

Steelers WR George Pickens will go for 80 yards and two scores

Nobody is more due for a big game than Pickens. He has just two TDs on the season and had several overturned on replay or penalties or close calls at the goal line. Over his last three games, he’s gone for 111, 74, and 91 yards. Clearly, he has the trust of Wilson.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickens has the ability to be a star.

“He's just a very talented guy,” said Tomlin. “He's got unique body control and hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, and very rarely do you see him uncomfortable spatially. And so we appreciate it, but I don't think anybody on our football team or within our organization that see him do things like that routinely, both in stadium and in practice settings, are surprised by it.”

Extrapolated over the course of a 17-game season, Pickens’ last three games would equal 79 receptions for a massiave 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those are elite NFL numbers.

Some NFL pundits see Pickens as the key to the contest. Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer said the Ravens need to guard deep, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“Pittsburgh runs the ball at a surprisingly high rate, which Ravens coordinator Zach Orr would welcome with open arms,” Shaffer said. “If the Ravens can keep Russell Wilson and George Pickens from dunking on them downfield — a big ask, given the secondary's state — their pass defense should feel comfortable defending a Steelers offense that doesn't really attack over the middle.”

Childs Walker of the Baltimore Sun also pointed to Pickens.

“Pittsburgh has the defensive talent to pressure Lamar Jackson without blitzing,” Walker said. “Russell Wilson's downfield strikes to George Pickens feel like the perfect arrows to shoot at a shockingly vulnerable secondary.”

Steelers DE T.J. Watt will force a fumble

Watt is going to be a wild man against the Ravens. He may be responsible for Lamar Jackson cutting loose for a big run or two, but Watt will make a least one big play. It will either come in the form of a strip sack, or he will knock the ball loose from Jackson on a scramble, or a tackle from behind.

The defense as a whole is a concern for the Ravens, Harbaugh said.

“Defense has been very consistent,” Harbaugh said. “Obviously, it starts with the pass rush for them and the run defense. That's where they start, and then you have to deal with that. Then, obviously, I think their safeties and their corners do a great job of triggering versus the run and getting up there and making tackles, and then, they're very aggressive in coverage.

“And you know what? Every year for the last 17 years, that's what you could say about Pittsburgh's defense. They take on that personality, and it goes all the way back. Mike (Tomlin) has done a great job with that. He's a defensive coach, and all respect for that. Then, you go back to Coach (Bill) Cowher, and you go back to Coach (Chuck) Noll. It's all in the same vein – the consistency with that.