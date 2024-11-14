The 2024 NFL season is nearing its critical phase as teams plow past the midway point of the season and position themselves for playoff spots and division titles. Big division games are on the menu, and one of the earliest big games takes place this week as the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2) host the second-place Baltimore Ravens (7-3).

The AFC North-leading Steelers have gotten an offensive boost since head coach Mike Tomlin replaced Justin Fields at quarterback with Russell Wilson. The former Seahawk and Bronco has shown he can still throw an outstanding deep pass, and that gives him the edge over Fields.

While the Steelers have a need for big plays through the air, Tomlin places significant importance on his running game, and he depends on running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren for success on the ground.

Tomlin and the Steelers received some good news about Harris, as he was a full participant in Thursday's practice session despite having an ankle injury. That should put Harris in an excellent position to play against the Ravens. He leads the Steelers in rushing with 645 yards on 157 carries for a 4.11 yards per carry average with 3 TDs.

Warren's status appears to be in doubt

The news is not as promising for Warren, who serves as the Steelers' No. 2 running back. Warren missed practice with a back issue, and the Steelers may have to go into battle without him against the hard-hitting Ravens.

While Harris is the dominant running back on the team, Warren is capable of keeping drives alive with his skills. He has gained 217 yards on 55 carries for an average of 3.95 yards per carry.

Both Harris and Warren can catch passes out of the backfield, but neither player is one of Wilson's top targets. George Pickens has caught 40 passes for 639 yards and has shown the ability to make spectacular contested catches. Tight end Pat Friermuth is more than a safety valve receiver, as he has 29-281-3 this season.

The key to the game may be Pittsburgh's ability to maintain possession and keep the ball out of Lamar Jackson's hands as much as possible. The Ravens quarterback is a legitimate MVP candidate, and it will be difficult for the Steelers to contain him for 60 minutes. Jackson has completed 199 of 288 passes for 2,669 yards with a remarkable 24-2 TD-interception ratio.

The quarterback has also run for 538 yards with a 5.91 yards per carry and two touchdowns. He is the No. 2 ground gainer on the Ravens behind superstar running back Derrick Henry, who has gained 1,120 yards and scored 12 touchdowns.