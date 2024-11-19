The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be in good shape at the place-kicker position, and perhaps Patrick Queen will get over his anger quickly in a short week. Because with a Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 game scheduled against the Cleveland Browns, it’s an important division battle. Ahead of the Steelers-Browns game, we’ll be making our Steelers Week 12 predictions.

The Steelers enter the fray in charge of the AFC North. They are 8-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Browns stumble in with a lowly mark of 2-8. They are headed directly toward a high draft pick — for perhaps a quarterback — in the 2025 NFL Draft. Also, it’s a chance for the Browns to play spoiler after the Steelers picked up a big win over the Ravens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the Ravens’ game is already behind him, according to steelers.com.

“To be completely transparent, I have not watched a snap of it on a short week,” Tomlin said. “My attention needs to turn to Cleveland. And so my assessment of the game really is just kind of from memory, conversations, and reading the game book. And seeing some things on highlights and so forth.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson will throw a pair of TD passes

It won’t be easy for the Steelers because they are coming off arguably their most physical game of the year. That makes preparing for the Browns a little tricky.

“I think one of the things and key variables that you weigh is, how do you best position the group to perform and compete?” Tomlin said. “And by that, I mean, how do you get them in the stadium in the very best physical condition you can get them in on a short week? And so sometimes physical preparation gets compromised on a short week. I'm not complaining about it. I imagine that Cleveland is tasked with the same challenges. Those critical decisions that need to be made about how you work on a short week (are) a major component of performance.”

A big performance by Wilson may be just what the doctor ordered for this matchup. The Steelers have won 39 of the last 50 meetings between these teams, but are 1-3-1 in their last five trips to Cleveland.

Wilson has been solid this year, leading the Steelers to a 4-0 record under his watch. He’s coming off his least effective game, throwing for 205 yards and no touchdowns. But it seems like he’s been itching to hook up with George Pickens in the end zone, and that should happen Thursday.

PK Chris Boswell will boot a trio of field goals

Cleveland’s defense should be good enough to get off the field a few times, even when the Steelers drive into its territory. That means Boswell to the rescue for the Steelers.

Boswell has made 17 fields over this last five games despite not attempting one against the Commanders. He made six in the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Ravens. For the season, he has made 29 of 30 attempts with his only miss from 62 yards out. Tomlin praised him for his work, and also gave good words to Boswell’s holder, Corliss Waitman.

“He's been everything that we need him to be,” said Tomlin. “He is performing at an extremely high level. We're extremely comfortable calling upon him in just about any circumstances.”

“It's just been special and to and to do what he's done, obviously with a change holder in the middle of the thing is doubly impressive. I’d be remiss if I didn't start first with his contributions and Corliss, not only as a punter, but as a holder, just being solid. In the specialist form of play that that collective in particular, has been rock solid for us.”

WR George Pickens will get 80-plus yards and a TD

Pickens has been consistent since Wilson took over at quarterback. His yardage totals with Wilson are 111, 74, 91, and 89. But he only has two touchdown catches despite several close calls.

This week, Pickens may have to work harder against Browns’ standout cornerback Denzel Ward, who is coming off a good game himself. Ward leads the NFL in passes defended with 17, and got his first interception of the season against the Saints. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Ward hasn’t surprised him, according to clevelandbrowns.com.

“He's played really well over the time I've been with him,” Stefanski said. “Certainly, played really well yesterday, making game-changing plays and that's one thing we've talked about: taking the ball away. And those are two examples of him taking that away, going up and getting it on the interception, ripping it out on the fumble. So, he certainly is playing at a high level.”

Ward should be ready for Pickens as he said he’s in a groove for the battle.

“I do honestly feel that I'm playing really good football right now,” Ward said. “I'm just trying to give my all to this team and do what I can to help us get a win and make plays out there and keep the energy up and keep the plays coming.”