It appears that this year’s Cannes Film Festival will be closed out by Pixar’s latest film, Elemental.

On April 19, it was announced that Elemental would be having its premiere out-of-competition in France on May 27.

This won’t be the first time that Pixar has premiered a film at Cannes. Dating back to Up (2009), four films have premiered there: Up, Inside Out, Soul, and now, Elemental. It shows a good amount of faith that Pixar has in the film, as the animation studio has had a good track record of winning Best Animated Feature with the other films that screened there (all of them won).

Elemental is Pixar’s first film since Lightyear last year. Their other recent output has seemingly gotten back into the swing of things as Lightyear had a theatrical release and Elemental will as well. Their previous three films, Soul, Luca, and Turning Red, all debuted on Disney+ due to the pandemic — Onward was placed on shortly after its March 6, 2020, theatrical release. It’s directed by Peter Sohn, a Pixar veteran who has worked on a large number of their films including directing The Good Dinosaur. The film follows a fire element named Ember (Leah Lewis) that falls in love with a water element named Wade (Mamoudou Athie).

The 76th Cannes Film Festival has an exciting lineup with everything from franchise films like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to Martin Scorsese’s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. Closing it out with Elemental is a great move and getting the first reactions will be exciting.

Elemental will premiere on May 27 at the Cannes Film Festival and will be released on June 16.