On Thursday— just days before their matchup against the New England Patriots— Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins escaped tragedy, as a plane crash happened just feet from the family's home. The plane crash was reportedly a private plane, flying from New York to Michigan, as the plane caught on fire, crashing into his yard according to Daily Mail.

Dawkins met with the media on Thursday, expressing his compassion for the pilot who lost his life, adding a glimpse of gratitude that his family wasn't hurt in the tragedy, per Matt Parrino on X.

“I still wonder why things happen in life,” Dawkins said. “The biggest point about it is I just hope that the pilot's family is okay. I hope they're doing alright because somebody lost their life today for an accident— a mechanical thing— something. And I'm glad that my family is perfectly fine. … For the family of that pilot, my prayers are out.”

Expand Tweet

Dawkins was excused from practice, but he rejoined his team later in the day.

Though it was a traumatic experience for Dawkins and his family, he appeared to be unscathed and ready for Sunday's flexed matchup against the Pats.

Bills OT Dion Dawkins' Week 16 game status unaffected by plane crash

With the Bills sitting at 11-3 as they head into their last final games, it doesn't seem like they'll need to find a replacement offensive tackle, as Dawkins didn't take much time to himself after this traumatic event took place.

Though no one would likely bat an eye if Dawkins took some time with his family following the plane crash, his focus appears to be on continuing to help his team win, kicking off with a divisional matchup on Sunday.

After the Patriots in Week 16, the Bills end their season with a trifecta of AFC West opponents, as their pathway to the No. 1 seed in the AFC is still alive— somewhat. Regardless of their seeding, the Bills look to win their first-ever Super Bowl.