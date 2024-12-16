ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Bills flexed their muscle on Sunday with a massive road win against one of the NFL's elite, the Detroit Lions. After coming out with a 48-42 victory in Motown, the Bills have now jumped the Lions as the current Super Bowl favorites heading into Week 16, per FanDuel.

Josh Allen and Co. are +400 frontrunners, followed by Detroit (+480), the Philadelphia Eagles (+480), and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs (+600). Before Sunday's offensive shootout at Ford Field, the Lions were a clear +260 favorite and the Bills sat around +550.

Obviously these odds don't mean a whole lot at this point, but it's well deserved to be in top spot for the time being for Sean McDermott's squad. They've been absolutely rolling, winning eight of their last nine games. An upset loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14 came as a surprise but the Bills bounced back in a big way, ending Detroit's 11-game winning streak.

Allen once again proved why he's likely going to win MVP. The signal-caller completed 23 of 34 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 68 yards and two scores. The Lions could not stop the 28-year-old, who is putting up ridiculous numbers this season. Allen is doing it all, throwing the ball at an efficient clip and destroying opponents on the ground.

Buffalo has a real chance at finishing the campaign with a 14-3 record. Their final three games are against rather underwhelming opponents in the New York Jets and the New England Patriots twice. The focus will be on finishing the regular season strong and heading into the playoffs with as much momentum as possible.

As for the Lions, they just lost David Montgomery to a knee injury and also have a flurry of defensive injuries. Things aren't looking good for them right now. The Chiefs meanwhile sit at 13-1 but Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury on Sunday. The Birds are a team that cannot be underestimated, either. They're red-hot and Jalen Hurts has found his chemistry with A.J. Brown again.

Lots of potential contenders for Super Bowl LIX.