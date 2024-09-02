As the San Francisco 49ers and other NFL teams refine their roster post-cuts, all 32 clubs are on the hunt for guys who didn't make the cut. This time of year is crucial for NFL teams who are looking to fill a hole on their roster or add depth. One name from the waiver wire that stands out as a compelling pickup for the 49ers is Jowon Briggs, the recently waived Defensive Tackle from the Cleveland Browns.

As a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Briggs has already shown promising potential in training camp and the pre-season this year, notably achieving multiple pressures on the QB in three separate games. With a distinct lack of interior line depth following a knee injury to Kalia Davis that required surgery, Briggs would address a clear need by giving the Niners another option at defensive tackle behind starters Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins.

This early promise makes him a viable target for the 49ers' defensive strategies, offering a ray of hope for the team's future defensive prowess.

Jowon Briggs brings immense value to The Bay

Jowon Briggs, recently waived by the Cleveland Browns, represents a prime example of a talented player caught in the crossfire of NFL roster dynamics. Despite being a seventh-round draft pick from the University of Cincinnati, Briggs exhibited potential that belied his late selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. His release was more a reflection of the Browns' deep defensive line and strategic shifts under new management than his abilities.

Briggs distinguished himself at Cincinnati with formidable upper body strength and the ability to disrupt plays from both the interior line and the edge. His college career showcased a flexible player capable of adjusting to different roles on the defense, which should appeal to NFL teams looking for depth and versatility in their squads.

The 49ers, in particular, could benefit from adding someone like Briggs. They recently acquired Jordan Elliott from the Browns and might find similar value in Briggs, especially given their current needs. The 49ers have experienced some injuries along their defensive front, including a knee surgery for Kalia Davis, which has left them thin on the interior line. Briggs’ ability to play both inside and on the edge makes him an attractive option to bolster their defensive line depth.

For the 49ers, claiming Briggs off waivers could significantly boost their defensive line. Known for a formidable front that aggressively pressures the quarterback and an undeniably good run-game defense, San Francisco could harness his raw skills and mold him into a more consistent threat. Integrating Briggs into a rotation with established 49ers pass rushers would enhance their depth and offer fresh tactics against opposing offenses.

His athleticism and ability to generate quick off-the-edge pressures align well with the 49ers’ dynamic defensive game. Moreover, his youth and eagerness to develop could see him blossom under the guidance of seasoned coaches and alongside veteran players, potentially making him a long-term asset for the team.

Additionally, Briggs' contractual situation as a recent draft pick would offer the 49ers a cost-effective solution for bolstering their pass rush. This financial efficiency is crucial as the team looks to manage cap space while remaining competitive. Briggs' potential impact, coupled with his manageable contract, presents a low-risk, high-reward scenario for the 49ers.

The 49ers' acquisition of Briggs could be a strategic move that fortifies their defense with minimal financial commitment. His proven ability to disrupt plays and adapt to NFL-level competition makes him a promising addition to a team looking to deepen its playoff capabilities. As the 49ers aim to capitalize on their current competitive window, adding a versatile and potent defender like Briggs could prove instrumental in their quest for another Super Bowl appearance.