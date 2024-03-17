With a final-round 64 on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, and after Wyndham Clark's birdie putt lipped out, Scottie Scheffler (-20) became the first repeat champion of the Players Championship and on the PGA Tour in 2024.
Scheffler, who entered the day five strokes back of Xander Schauffele, matched the largest final-round comeback in the 50-year history of golf's “fifth major.”
“It’s tough enough to win one Players, so to have it back-to-back is extremely special,” said Scheffler, who also won the Arnold Palmer Invational at Bay Hill last week.
As he pushed through a neck injury in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL — the World No. 1 blended hot clubs with cool chops like an Icy Hot patch that probably would've helped (he wore KT Tape). Scheffler carded a 31 on his front-nine, ignited by an eagle on No. 4 and 10+ foot birdie putts on No. 5, No. 8, and No. 9. He caught Schauffele with consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th.
“On 11, it was really the first time I looked at the leaderboard and I chuckled,” said Clark. “I was like ‘Yep, of course.' But, he’s the best player in the world.”
Scheffler had one hiccup — a missed five-footer on No. 13 — but was steady enough down the stretch to hit the clubhouse alone in first. He played the final 31 holes bogey-free. The best ball-striker since Peak Tiger Woods led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and driving accuracy.
On the back-nine, especially, he was dialed. It was cold-blooded, relentless, Thanos.
Nearly holed it! Scheffler is now 20-under par. #THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/iE15CpO7ms
— THE PLAYERS (@THEPLAYERS) March 17, 2024
Scheffler's newfound putting prowess mostly carried over from Bay Hill to the Stadium Course — enough, at least, to render him practically unbeatable. Scheffler needed 25 putts to complete his round on Sunday, above average.
“I’m a pretty competitive guy, and I didn’t want to give up in the tournament,” Scheffler said about his injury, which arose during a tough second-round 69. “I did what I could to hang around until my neck got better. Today it felt really good.”
Scheffler could only watch as a formidable crop of contenders vied to extend the tournament. 2023 Open Champion Brian Harman (-19) slightly pushed a birdie attempt on No. 18 that would've forced a playoff. Right behind him, Schauffele (-19) — sticking around despite back-to-back bogeys — left his second shot from the pine straw on No. 18 a bit too far from the cup and needed a two-putt.
The heartbreak, though, belonged to a late-surging Clark. The reigning U.S. Open winner aggressively birdied the 17th and 18th, setting up the moment he's envisioned his entire life: a putt to force a playoff at TPC Sawgrass. And then …
One … shot … short … 💔
Heartbreak for Wyndham Clark on the 72nd hole @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/6d1Qa3elOa
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2024
“Yeah, it was coming with some speed, too,” said Clark (-19). “I don't know how that putt doesn't go in. It was kind of right center with like a foot to go, and I knew it was going to keep breaking, but it had speed and I thought it was going to good inside left, and even when it kind of lipped, I thought it would lip in. I'm pretty gutted it didn't go in.
“Obviously, there’s positives in it. You finish second, you get a bunch of points, money and all that stuff. But, it just sucks, I’ve always wanted and dreamt about making a putt that really mattered to force a playoff or win a tournament, and I’ve yet to do it in my professional career. So, I was pretty bummed I didn’t have one of those really awesome moments. I’m still a little beside myself. I’m shocked that putt didn’t go in.”
Wyndham Clark was this close to forcing a playoff. pic.twitter.com/0m63NZ47Lz
— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 17, 2024
Clark, Schauffele, and Harman will net $1.8 million and 358 FedExCup points for their runner-up finishes. Scheffler earned 750 points and $4.5 million of the season-high $25 million purse, which pales in comparison to the glory.
Scheffler has 22 top-3 finishes in his last 51 PGA Tour starts.
https://t.co/HIy4yE5z54 pic.twitter.com/TaSmUZHhBO
— Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvo_) March 17, 2024
Scheffler's victory capped off an electric Players Championship, which should provide a much-needed jolt of momentum for the PGA Tour heading into major season (the Masters begin Apr. 11; Scheffler is a 5-1 favorite on FanDuel).
On the 50th anniversary of its signature event — and without the help of Tiger Woods — the PGA Tour saw its best players, in picturesque conditions, creating compelling drama and producing superb golf. Frankly, this Players had that four days in a row. (The NBC broadcast, led by Mike Tirico, did a stellar job, as well.)
This is some of the highest quality #golf I’ve ever watched
— max homa (@Maxhoma) March 17, 2024
Now, who can beat Scottie Scheffler?