The upcoming PlayStation 5 update will include full Discord integration, as well as cloud streaming, according to some sources. This integration has been in the works since 2021.

Insider Gaming’s sources gave information regarding the 7.00 update coming to the PlayStation 5 in March of 2023. The sources stated that the update will include the Discord integration that Sony revealed way back in 2021. The partnership started with PlayStation and Discord working together to improve PSN voice communications. Now, it seems like they are working towards a full Discord integration. This integration should help players with their in-game communications. Discord has become synonymous to gaming voice communications, so this is definitely a move in the right direction.

The sources continue by saying that the Discord integration is not the only feature coming. They mentioned that along side that cloud streaming is also coming to the PlayStation 5. This feature will let players play the games they own without having to install it onto their devices. This is very similar to the cloud gaming that is already happening for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC. The sources said that the feature was under the name “Cronus” and has been in developmentn and testing for a while. The downside, however, is that the feature is supposedly only for the PlayStation Plus Premium Tier. Despite that, it is still a pretty nifty feature.

As for when exactly this update will arrive, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson revealed (since last year) that the update will arrive at around March 8, 2023. As of the writing of this article, there are still no official announcements regarding the integration.

Sony President and CEO Jim Ryans had this to say regarding the Discord and PlayStation partnership (taken from their statement from 2001):

Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together.

That's all the information we have about the supposed upcoming PlayStation 5 Discord integration, as well as the cloud gaming service.