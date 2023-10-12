PlayStation Plus Game Catalog For October Unveiled

Sony has officially announced the PlayStation Plus free games for October 2023, available on the PS4 and PS5 platforms. Each month, Sony provides free PS Plus games to both new and existing subscribers of its subscription service, enhancing their entertainment options and rewarding the dedicated console gamers of PlayStation. The availability of free games through PlayStation Plus may vary in appeal to players based on the selected choices. Here are the details for October’s free games available through PlayStation Plus.

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for October 2023 brings forth a blend of action, horror, role-playing, and adventure to the PlayStation platform:

Gotham Knights (PS5) offers an action role-playing experience in the expansively interactive open-world of Gotham City, with the narrative pivoting around the mysterious death of Batman.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS4, PS5) thrusts players into a textually rich role-playing scenario, navigating an amnesiac detective through a morosely wintry city while probing a murder case and recovering fragments of his identity.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS4, PS5) intertwines elements of horror and thriller, delivering a storyline permeated by subterranean monsters, suspense, and intense quick time events.

Alien: Isolation (PS4) has been lauded for its compelling first-person survival horror experiences, replicating the chilling atmosphere reminiscent of Ridley Scott's iconic film.

Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4) , though remastered, presents an action-driven, open-world RPG experience, accentuated with improved features and expanded content over its original iteration.

Outlast 2 (PS4) intertwines narrative and gameplay within a psychologically harrowing first-person survival horror framework, set in the desert landscapes of Arizona.

Elite Dangerous (PS4) immerses players in a realistically modeled Milky Way, prioritizing player-driven actions and journeys within its expansive space simulation environment.

Far: Changing Tides (PS4, PS5) embarks players on a poignant journey through an enigmatic, submerged world, weaving an atmospheric, visually-driven narrative.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS4, PS5) intertwines visceral combat and a stylish third-person action shooter experience, with players navigating Grave through a brutally gruesome battlefield.

Eldest Souls (PS4, PS5) encompasses a fast-paced, intricately challenging boss-rush framework, with players navigating through combat against the imprisoned Old Gods.

Roki (PS4, PS5), inspired by Scandinavian folklore, merges old-school point-and-click gameplay with a modern, emotionally resonant narrative within its captivatingly artistic world.

Furthermore, Sony’s PlayStation Premium Classics for October 2023 introduces:

Tekken 6 (PS4, PS5) , renowned for its engaging gameplay, continues to be a topic of discussion among gamers, especially regarding its customization and scenario campaigns.

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny (PS4, PS5) carries forward battle mechanics similar to Soulcalibur IV while introducing new storytelling features and modes.

Ape Escape Academy (PS4, PS5) diversifies the offering with over 40 mini-games, ranging from hockey to dodge ball, each providing its form of swift, engaging fun.

IQ Final (PS4, PS5) introduces various challenging modes and continues the legacy of its predecessor, I.Q.: Intelligent Qube, with new challenges and added elements.

It should be highlighted that the games within the PlayStation Premium Classics collection are not permanent additions, encouraging players to explore them during their availability. All titles will be accessible to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting on October 17, 2023.

As subscribers explore this month's offerings, they eagerly anticipate the upcoming releases, notably the sequel to Alan Wake and the highly anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man 2, both set to launch later in the month further enriching the PlayStation gaming landscape.

