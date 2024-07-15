The PlayStation Plus lineup for July 2024 adds a lot of great titles including Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Remnant 2, Jackbox Party Pack 9, and more. Check out all the games here.

New PlayStation Plus July 2024 games

These games will be available on July 16, 2024 for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

Remnant II (PS5)

“Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.”

Remnant 2 initially released on July 2023. This co-op title from Gunfire Games was received well throughout its release. On Steam, the game has a Very Positive rating with almost 40 thousand reviews. The souls-like mechanics combined with the shooter aspect gives this title a unique flavor.

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4, PS5)

“Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is the HD remaster version of the smash hit prequel to Final Fantasy VII. In addition to all graphics being remastered in HD, fully voiced dialogue and new soundtrack arrangements make for a dynamic new retelling of a beloved classic. It follows the story of Zack Fair, a young warrior admired by the boy destined to save the world, trusted by men renowned as heroes of legend, and loved by the girl who holds the fate of the planet in her hands. The tale of Zack’s dreams and honor—the legacy that connects him to Cloud—is revealed in full in this grand saga that has broken the limits of an HD remaster.”

If you somehow missed playing Final Fantasy VII Reunion in the midst of playing the Remake trilogy, this is the best chance to do so. Zack's story makes the world of Final Fantasy VII feel more whole and cohesive, and may even refuel your drive to play the series one more time.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5)

“Set forth on an epic adventure in a fictional Dark Ages sandbox that combines strategy and action-RPG gameplay. Create and develop your own character, gather companions, and use diplomacy, trade, and roguery to your advantage as you attempt to establish your clan among the ranks of the nobility. Raise armies to command and fight alongside in huge, real-time battles and sieges using an extensive command system, and an intuitive, skill-based directional combat system. Carve out your own kingdom or champion another’s cause as you explore the vast, reimagined continent of Calradia in this prequel to the critically acclaimed Mount & Blade: Warband.”

Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4, PS5)

“Introducing the ninth installment of the best-selling Party Pack Franchise you know and love! Whether you’re hanging out with friends, having a remote happy hour, trying to make the holidays less awkward, or looking for your next game to stream, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is here to spice things up. Play now in English, French, Italian, German, or Spanish. You don’t need extra controllers for extra players – everyone uses their phones or tablets to play! Games support up to 10 players and 10,000 audience members joining in the fun to impact the outcome of the game.”

Games in this pack include:

Fibbage 4 (2-8 players) The hilarious bluffing party game returns with an all-new Final Fibbage, video questions, fan-submitted questions, and Fibbage Enough About You mode! It’s a game so beloved that we decided to slap a 4 on it.

Quixort (1-10 players) In this trivia sorting factory, work with your team to sort falling answers into their proper order before they hit the floor! Or, play the single player mode and see how many blocks you can sort before topping out. It’s as easy as A, C, B!

Junktopia (3-8 players) A strange wizard has turned you into a frog! Create hilarious backstories for weird objects and then get them appraised. The player with the most valuable items becomes human again!

Nonsensory (3-8 players) Professor Nanners is here to test your NSP (Nonsensory Perception) in this drawing, writing, and guessing game! How close can you get to guessing where another player’s prompt ranks on the silliest of scales?

Roomerang (4-9 players) Channel your inner reality TV star in an attempt to come out on top! Respond to prompts, bring the competition and role-play to avoid being voted out. Never fear though, even when you’re out you’ll find yourself Roomerang-ed right back into the drama!



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5)

“Embark on a journey to a realm overrun by demons in a new epic RPG from the creators of the critically acclaimed Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Explore the nature of good and evil, learn the true cost of power, and rise as a Mythic Hero capable of deeds beyond mortal expectations. Create any character imaginable with the flexibility, richness, and depth of the Pathfinder First Edition ruleset. Choose from 25 classes, 12 character races, and more than a thousand spells, feats, and abilities to suit your personal playstyle. Enjoy two combat modes as you slay your enemies – real-time with pause or turn-based. Switch between them on the fly, so you can always take things as slowly — or as quickly — as you like. The unique Pathfinder ruleset also allows you to perform advanced combat maneuvers, like mounted combat. Use them wisely!”

Initially released in 2021, this isometric classic RPG strategy game received a generally favorable score of 83 on Metacritic across a few dozen reviews. Critics praised its replayability, storytelling, and depth.

No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5)

“No More Heroes 3 follows the otaku assassin Travis Touchdown as he takes up his trusty beam katana once more and slashes his way through ten of the deadliest fighters in the galaxy. Now he must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien underlings from taking over Earth. Rack up combos with Travis’ beam katana and experience hack-and-slash action like never before.”

No More Heroes 3 became available in late 2022 for all modern platforms. On Metacritic over a hundred critic reviews on Nintendo Switch gave it a score of 75 (Generally Favorable). It was given praise for its direction and combat poured, weirdness, and serving its niche. Reviewers on the PS5 gave it a slightly lower score of 71, stating technical issues and difficulties, staleness, and “rough edges.”

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

“Travis Touchdown has been sucked into the legendary Death Drive Mk II games console, and the characters of the Death Drive Mk II’s diverse game library aren’t going to go down without a fight! Slice your way through them with all the beam charging, pro-wrestling-finisher action you know and love — turned up to 11. Burn through your skill gauge and link special and regular attacks for some kick-ass combos! Mix-up your approach and own your playstyle.”

Get more No More Heroes experience with this edition of the 2019 release which includes all post-release content.

Deadcraft (PS4)

“Welcome to Deadcraft, a new twist on the zombie survival-action genre. In a world ravaged by a deadly virus, half-zombie Reid must survive not only by taking an axe, weedwhacker— anything he can get his hands on—to hordes of the undead, but by growing some zombie followers of his own. Choose your allies and enemies wisely as you try to make it through the apocalypse alive!”

Steep (PS4)

“Ride a massive open world across the Alps, where the powder is always fresh and the run never ends. Defy and master the mountain alone or with friends on skis, wingsuits, snowboards and paragliders. Record and share your best stunts. Ride solo or drop in next to other players to share thrilling rides. A permanent internet connection is required in order to play the game.”

Steep returns to the PlayStation Plus lineup this July 2024.

