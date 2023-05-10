Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Game Freak, best known for being the Pokemon series’ developers, will be working on an entirely different, non-Pokemon project called Project Bloom, in collaboration with Take-Two Interactive subsidiary Private Division.

We’re thrilled to announce we're partnering with Game Freak on an upcoming action-adventure game, codenamed #ProjectBloom. We can't reveal too much yet… But for now, we're excited to share the first piece of concept art for the game: pic.twitter.com/LarOpBXdsy — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) May 9, 2023

Not much is known yet about this new project apart from it being a new IP and projected for release around 2026 or 2027. At this point, the game will probably release for the Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as next-gen consoles, but given Game Freak’s relationship with Nintendo, it could also be released as yet another exclusive for a Nintendo console.

However, Game Freak would be remiss to limit themselves to the capabilities of Nintendo’s hardware. For one, Nintendo’s hardware is almost always inferior spec-wise, which limits the developers on what they could create for the system. Venturing forth to other consoles will not only allow them more freedom in development to unleash their creativity but also expand their audience to more than just hardcore Nintendo fans.

But that choice might not be entirely up to Game Freak, anyway. Private Division, as the publishers, will have a lot of sway over which consoles the game would eventually be available on. Private Division has previously published games for all consoles, including the likes of Rollerdrome, OlliOlli World, Hades, The Outer Worlds, and the two Kerbal Space Program games.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” says Game Freak director Kota Furushima. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

Given how disappointing Game Freak’s latest outing was, with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet being mired by performance issues, this is a great way for the development team to work on something new and refresh their creative juices. Hopefully, this will also open up more opportunities to Game Freak beyond just Pokemon games.