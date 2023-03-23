A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

With the upcoming closure of the Nintendo 3DS eShop coming soon, we’ve been seeing more games being downloaded. We’ve been keen on taking a good look at the list of games that have been downloaded and we are not surprised that Pokemon Dominates the 3DS eShop. While Pokemon Tops the 3DS eShop, we share with you the latest list of games that are in the top 20.

Pokemon Dominates the 3DS eShop Charts List

Listed below are the Top 20 games that were downloaded in the previous weeks. The Virtual Console Pokemon Game Boy games are still performing quite very well and we see that there is a demand for them still. Probably since people are clamoring to load up on their respective Pokemon Banks to migrate their Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokemon to the newer system which is the Pokemon HOME. Pokémon Bank started out in 2014 and was replaced by the paid service Pokémon Home on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. On this note, Pokemon Bank will be free for use until the end of the 3DS eShop’s service on the 27th of March. There is only a little time left before the eShop closes its store on March 27, so hardcore Pokemon Fans must be very wary of this situation.

1. Pokemon Crystal

2. Pokemon Red

3. Pokemon Yellow

4. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

5. Pokemon Gold

6. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

7. Pokemon Silver

8. Pokemon Blue

9. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies

10. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

11. Pokemon Dream Radar

12. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

13. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

14. Mega Man Legacy Collection

15. Monster Hunter Generations

16. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

17. Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

18. Gurumin 3D

19. Resident Evil Revelations

20. Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D

Pokemon Tops the 3DS eShop charts, yes, but Phoneix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes next on the list followed by Shovel Knight, the Monster Hunter Collection, and an appearance of Super Street Fighter IV, as well as Gurumin 3D. Of course, these titles are great classics. More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming so make sure to check in every now and then!

And of course, as always, best of luck, Trainers!