With the upcoming closure of the Nintendo 3DS eShop coming soon, we’ve been seeing more games being downloaded. We’ve been keen on taking a good look at the list of games that have been downloaded and we are not surprised that Pokemon Dominates the 3DS eShop. While Pokemon Tops the 3DS eShop, we share with you the latest list of games that are in the top 20.
Pokemon Dominates the 3DS eShop Charts List
Listed below are the Top 20 games that were downloaded in the previous weeks. The Virtual Console Pokemon Game Boy games are still performing quite very well and we see that there is a demand for them still. Probably since people are clamoring to load up on their respective Pokemon Banks to migrate their Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokemon to the newer system which is the Pokemon HOME. Pokémon Bank started out in 2014 and was replaced by the paid service Pokémon Home on the Nintendo Switch in 2020. On this note, Pokemon Bank will be free for use until the end of the 3DS eShop’s service on the 27th of March. There is only a little time left before the eShop closes its store on March 27, so hardcore Pokemon Fans must be very wary of this situation.
1. Pokemon Crystal
2. Pokemon Red
3. Pokemon Yellow
4. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
5. Pokemon Gold
6. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice
7. Pokemon Silver
8. Pokemon Blue
9. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies
10. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney
11. Pokemon Dream Radar
12. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
13. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
14. Mega Man Legacy Collection
15. Monster Hunter Generations
16. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate
17. Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition
18. Gurumin 3D
19. Resident Evil Revelations
20. Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D
Pokemon Tops the 3DS eShop charts, yes, but Phoneix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy comes next on the list followed by Shovel Knight, the Monster Hunter Collection, and an appearance of Super Street Fighter IV, as well as Gurumin 3D. Of course, these titles are great classics. More on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon here on ClutchPoints Gaming so make sure to check in every now and then!
And of course, as always, best of luck, Trainers!