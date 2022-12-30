By Ziggy Chavez · 8 min read

Pokémon Gold and Silver introduced the idea of Pokémon being able to hold items for their use either in or out of battle. In this Pokemon Held Items Guide, we’ll tell you what you need to know to gain the upper hand when it comes to competitive battles.

Held Items

Pokemon are capable of being equipped with items in the game. Although not all items that can be held are useful, you can make them hold items that will trigger or take effect in battle. Take note that there are some moves that render these items unusable in a battle so make sure to watch out for Thief, Knock Off, and the like. These items can either boost a certain move, heal HP in a pinch, recover from status condition effects, or even change the Pokemon’s abilities. Listed below are the following items that we see as useful for competitive battles:

Berries

Berries are found throughout the world of Pokemon starting from the 2nd generation games, Pokemon Gold and Silver. These small, juicy, and plump-looking fruits have a wide variety of flavors and provide different effects to your beloved Pokemon. It can either heal your HP without having to waste a whole turn, heal status conditions automatically after eating the held berry, enhance your stats in battle, and even reduce damage received from opposing Pokemon.

HP Restoring Berries

HP Restoring berries is the more popular choice when it comes to competitive battling as it heals your Pokemon’s HP when you’re in a pinch. Having the luxury of not wasting a turn while being able to heal oneself is a very great option to have when you’re neck and neck during a battle. All HP Restoring berries, depending on what berry, has a set amount of HP that they can heal – Super Sitrus Berries like Figy, Iapapa, Wiki, Aguav, and Mago berries are the best choices when it comes to this. Be careful though, as some of these berries may cause the Pokemon to be Confused when the holder has a nature that reduces a certain stat.

Figy Berry: When held by a Pokemon, it restores 1/3 of its HP when its HP drops to 1/4 or below. It causes confusion to Pokemon with a nature that reduces physical attack stat such as Modest, Timid, Calm, or Bold.

Iapapa Berry: When held by a Pokemon, it restores 1/3 of its HP when its HP drops to 1/4 or below. It causes confusion to Pokemon with a nature that reduces defense stat such as Lonely, Mild, Gentle, or Hasty.

Wiki Berry: When held by a Pokemon, it restores 1/3 of its HP when its HP drops to 1/4 or below. It causes confusion to Pokemon with a nature that reduces special attack stat such as Adamant, Jolly, Careful, or Impish.

Aguav Berry: When held by a Pokemon, it restores 1/3 of its HP when its HP drops to 1/4 or below. It causes confusion to Pokemon with a nature that reduces special defense stat such as Naughty, Rash, Naive, or Lax.

Mago Berry: When held by a Pokemon, it restores 1/3 of its HP when its HP drops to 1/4 or below. It causes confusion to Pokemon with a nature that reduces speed such as Brave, Quiet, Sassy, or Relaxed.

Status Condition Restoring Berries

Status conditions affect a Pokemon’s ability to battle by lowering its stats, chipping away at its HP, or even disabling them like being put to sleep. This can be countered and healed by having a Pokemon hold a specific berry. There are different kinds of berries like the Rawst, Persim, Cheri, Pecha, and Chesto that can heal different kinds of status conditions like Burned, Confused, Frozen, Paralyzed, Poisoned, or Asleep. These berries are indeed useful but of all the berries that exist, Lum berries are considered to be the cream of the crop as it heals any status condition instantly.

Damage Reducing Berries

Squishy Pokemon (those who have low HP) would often have these held items in tow so as to not be knocked out easily by opposing Pokemon. Although this isn’t as popular as HP Restoring berries or the Lum berry in the VGC scene, it is a choice for those that would like to reduce the damage impact of super effective hits to their Pokemon. These berries are commonly found being held by support Pokemon who need to have a better chance at surviving like Amoonguss, Whimsicott, and Stakataka who have a great impact in the battle.

Occa Berry: Halves the damage taken from a super effective Fire-type attack

Chople Berry: Halves the damage taken from a super effective Fighting-type attack

Coba Berry: Halves the damage taken from a super effective Flying-type attack

Payapa Berry: Halves the damage taken from a super effective Psychic-type attack

Mega Stones

Mega Stones were introduced alongside Pokemon X and Y which allowed certain Pokemon to push beyond their limits and Mega Evolve. Each Pokemon has the option to undergo Mega Evolution and transform into a more powerful form that is stronger, faster, and equipped with new powerful moves. This can only be done if the Pokemon is holding the correct Mega Stone needed. The only exception to this rule is Mega Rayquaza which needs its signature move Dragon Ascent to be able to Mega Evolve.

When you Mega Evolve a Pokemon, there are a few setbacks. First, a Pokemon that Mega Evolves will revert back to its original form once the battle has ended or when they faint. Second, only one of your Pokemon may Mega Evolve per battle so make sure you choose the right Pokemon the Mega Evolve in your battle.

Z-Crystals and Z-Moves

In the Pokemon Sun and Moon games, Z-Crystals and Z-Moves were introduced into the fray. Z-Crystals allow a Pokemon to use an extremely powerful attack called a Z-Move. Each of the eighteen Pokemon types has its own Z-Crystal and signature Z-Move. An exception to this rule is Solgaleo and Lunala which have their own signature Z-Crystals and Z-Moves respectively.

There are three types of Z-Moves: Z-Moves that cause damage to their opponent’s Pokemon, Z-Moves that turn status moves that have been turned into Z-Moves by one of the eighteen type-specific Z-Crystals, and Z-Moves that can only be used by specific Pokemon. The Z-Move depends on what Z-Crystal a certain Pokemon is holding. Another prerequisite is that the Pokemon holding a specific Z-Crystal must have the same type of attack that it is holding.

Another thing to take note of is that a Pokemon can only use a Z-Move if the trainer is wearing a Z-Ring or Z-Power Ring and has the same Z-Crystal the Pokemon is holding. Similar to Mega Stones, these cannot be transferred while engaged in battle.

Although the power of Z-Crystals and Z-Moves is really a nice option to have, the current meta doesn’t really use this in competitive battles.

Top VGC Held Items

There are specific items that are currently popular in the meta of competitive battles. While there is a plethora of items that can be useful in battle, we’ve listed down some of the trainer favorites for you to take note of to give you the upper hand in the VGC scene.

Assault Vest: Raises the holder’s Special Defence by 50% but prevents the holder from using status moves such as Protect. Although it’s not really ideal to not be able to use status moves but this item does allow your Pokemon to endure more damage dished out by your opponents.

Focus Sash: If the holder of this item has full HP and is hit by an attack that will cause it to faint with one blow, the Pokemon will survive with 1 HP but take note that the item cannot be used more than once. This gives the advantage in many situations and can lead to turning the tide into your team’s advantage.

Life Orb: This item boosts the power of the holder’s move by around 30%. However, the holder takes damage equal to 10% of its maximum HP after using an attack (rounded down, but not less than 1). You can find Pokemon like Tapu Lele and Rayquaza in the competitive battling scene usually holding this item for that added power boost.

Power Herb: Xerneas’ signature item, the Power Herb allows its holder to immediately use a move that has a charging turn, skipping the waiting period for such moves.

Safety Goggles: Safety Goggles grants the holder immunity to powder and spore moves and damage from hail and sandstorm. This is usually used to counter competitive trainers with Amoonguss in their team.

Eject Button: When the holder of this item is hit by a damaging move and does not faint, it uses the Eject Button and is immediately switched out for a Pokemon of your choosing. This allows players to strategically switch out a Pokemon when it is in a pinch and is used to gain multiple attack drops from the Intimidate ability. Of course, if there are no Pokemon to switch out to, this item does not activate.

Air Balloon: The holder of this item is considered ungrounded and has the immunity to being damaged by Ground-type attacks and several related effects. If the holder or its substitute is hit by a damaging move (even if it has Disguise), the immunity is lost. Holders that are under the effects of Gravity, Ingrain, Smack Down, or Thousand Arrows will also lose the effect of the item.

Choice Scarf: This item boosts the Pokemon’s speed by 50% but is only allowed to use the first move selected when it enters the battlefield. This effect can only be reset once the holder is withdrawn or knocked out.

Choice Band: This item boosts the Pokemon’s attack stat by 50% but is only allowed to use the first move selected when it enters the battlefield. This effect can only be reset when the holder is withdrawn or knocked out.

Choice Specs: This item boosts the Pokemon’s special attack stat by 50% but is only allowed to use the first move selected when it enters the battlefield. This effect can only be reset when the holder is withdrawn or knocked out.

Final Tip

With the lot of held items that Pokemon can hold and use in battle, you have to make sure that you are holding the right item for your competitive battle. Of course, you can always check what the other top Trainers are using and emulate it for yourself to get a grasp of how to become the best in competitive battles. Make sure to check in for more Pokemon VGC for Dummies: Held Items and other guides on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, Trainers!