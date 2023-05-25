A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Pokemon Trainers, rejoice! Pokemon HOME will let you connect to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet soon and will allow you to place your favorites into the bank! In this article, we’ll let you know all the details that you need to know about the update and how you can start transferring your Pokemon.

Pokemon HOME Connectivity to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon HOME will be updated to version 3.0.0 and Trainers will be able to link Pokemon HOME with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Linking Pokemon Scarlet or Violet to Pokemon HOME will allow Trainers to move Pokemon freely between the game of their choice but make sure to remember that Pokemon can only be moved to games that they appear in. For example, Dolliv cannot be moved to Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shinning Pearl, or Pokemon Legends: Arceus because Dolliv does not appear in those games. A Pikachu from Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, however, can be moved to those games because it appears in them. Additionally, the Tera type of Pokemon moved to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will be determined by their original type or types.

Pokemon HOME brings Special Mysterious Gifts

Celebrate this connectivity that’s coming soon between Pokemon HOME, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet by receiving a special gift! When connectivity is up and when you can finally transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet or Pokemon Violet into Pokemon HOME for the first time, you’ll be able to receive the three starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokemon HOME. These Hidden Abilities are Moxie (The user’s Attack is increased by one stage whenever it knocks out another Pokemon), Protean (Changes the user’s type to the type of the move it’s about to use), and Unaware (The user ignores the opponent’s stat changes when attacking). Bring them into the game and have even more fun on your adventures in Paldea! Just remember that these Mystery Gifts can only be claimed once per Pokemon HOME account.

You will also be able to bring Roaming Form Gimmighoul from Pokemon GO into Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet via HOME when connectivity goes live. Just make sure that your Pokemon GO account is connected and linked to your Pokemon HOME account.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In order to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME, you’ll need to use the feature called the GO Transporter and you’ll need to have completed the tutorial for the mobile device version of HOME. Using the GO Transporter costs a set amount of GO Transporter Energy. The amount of energy needed to transfer will depend on the Pokemon you’ll be transferring to the other app. This GO Transporter Energy recharges over time. The first time you use the GO Transporter, your GO Transporter Energy will be completely full. You can also use PokeCoins to charge it right away. It is important and essential to note that certain special Pokemon can’t be transferred from GO to HOME and Pokemon transferred from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME can’t be returned to Pokemon GO so make sure that you are sure with your transfer before executing them. This is irreversible and the Pokemon will permanently be in the transferred game.

Pokemon HOME 3.0.0 Additional Details

Additionally, Version 3.0.0 onward will offer a variety of features to be added to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokemon HOME. You will be able to exchange points in the Nintendo Switch version which you can receive based on the number of Pokemon you have in your Boxes, for LP (League Points) that you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The more Pokemon you move into the app, the more items you can purchase in Paldea. You will also be able to change the Pokemon details page to display information based on the games that Pokemon has been in. Doing so will allow you to check information about a Pokemon from whichever game you choose. You can use this feature while viewing your Boxes without being connected to a game.

When bringing a Pokemon into a linked game, you will be able to change the moves it knows from a list of moves it has learned up to that point. These moves are limited to moves that can be learned in Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, Pokemon Shinning Pearl (some moves excluded), Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet. This will allow you to have your Pokemon know the moves you want it to before moving it out of the Pokemon storage app. Enjoy gathering and trading your Pokemon from Paldea!

As of the moment, the date when Pokemon HOME gets its 3.0.0 update is still to be confirmed so make sure to check in for updates! For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to check in from time to time on ClutchPoints Gaming for more like this Pokemon HOME Now Connects to Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

Best of luck, Trainers!