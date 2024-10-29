In an effort to introduce the card collecting hobby to more Pokemon fans, The Pokemon Company is releasing Pokemon TCG Pocket, offering a more streamlined, collection-focused experience. In this article, we'll talk about everything you need to know about Pokemon Pocket, including its release date and gameplay.

Pokemon Pocket Release Date: October 30, 2024

Pokemon TCG Pocket is set to release on October 30, 2024, on both Android and iOS devices, downloadable from the Google Play Store and the App Store, respectively. The game was developed by DeNA and was published by The Pokemon Company.

Gameplay

Pokemon TCG Pocket is essentially an abridged version of the Pokemon trading card game, where the focus is on collecting cards. Players can still play with their cards – it is essential in the nature of trading card games, after all, but its mechanics are watered down to make it more accessible so that it takes less time to complete one match.

This also means that cards from Pokemon TCG may have the same art and name in this version of the game but have less complicated effects or abilities. This was done to lower the complexity of the game.

The focus on collectability gave rise to the game's exciting booster pack opening experience. There's more flair, more pomp and circumstance in opening packs here than anywhere else, offering an unparalleled experience when it comes to opening booster packs. The most exciting part is when you open rare cards with an animated feature: you get sucked into the card's portrait and treated to a quick animation of Pokemon interacting with their environment. These are always a treat to watch and will incentivize players to keep opening packs for more of these cards.

Differences with Pokemon TCG

There are major changes to the Pokemon TCG experience in Pocket, which makes the game faster to play and less complex to learn. Here are some of the gameplay features that are modified in the game:

A Points System replaces the Prize Card System, which means all of your cards start in your deck, and your hand

Exploiting weaknesses has been nerfed to just an additional 20 damage, instead of double the damage

Decks can only have 20 cards, instead of 60, with each card limited to a maximum of two copies

You receive free energy of a random type based on your deck's composition every turn (everything else about energy remains the same)

The bench is reduced to a maximum of three Pokemon

Your initial hand size is only five cards, with a maximum hand size of ten

You cannot lose by running out of cards from your deck

A lot of cards have been reworked to fit the Pocket experience, and may have different abilities, attacks, and HP

