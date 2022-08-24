Pokemon Prowler: Details emerge on arrest for grand Pokemon card theft worth over $12,000

There’s no doubt that the value and popularity of trading cards have skyrocketed during the past two years. Pokemon cards, in particular, have become more in demand lately and it shows in how much this part of the hobby has risen. The sad part, though, is that not everyone can be like Logan Paul who can invest millions of dollars in these cards and help elevate the whole franchise for potential newcomers to discover it. Unfortunately, these individuals would go on to commit illegal acts that tarnish the hobby, much like what the Pokemon Prowler has done.

'Pokemon Prowler' Charged With Stealing Cards from St. Louis-Area Store – Major League Baseball News https://t.co/lWKHgnFZaP pic.twitter.com/ff1hzZrCVV — THFC Fan 2022 (@USSportsNew2021) August 18, 2022

Over the past few days, details of a thief who went on to rob Yeti Gaming, a trading card store in St. Louis, Missouri in October of last year. The suspect identified as Nicholas Garrison was arrested recently on second-degree burglary and felony that amounted to $750 or more worth of property damage. The real kicker here, though, is the worth of the Pokemon cards the 24-year old man stole from the said store.

While the charges resulted in the aforementioned amount, the true worth of the over 250 Pokemon cards was reportedly said to reach $12,250. The prices of these trading cards were said to range from $10 to $250, which was not surprising since their value has shot up during the past few years.

Although the incident occurred less than a year ago, it’s only just recently that the authorities have connected Garrison, or the Pokemon Prowler, to this crime. Thanks to the discovery of blood droplets at the crime scene months ago, local detectives and FBI agents managed to connect said evidence to the suspect. It also helped that the information found on Garrison’s cellphone on the night of the crime connects him more to the burglary.

The case of the Pokemon Prowler is just one of the. crazy stories involving this part of the hobby. After a period of insane price boosts and celebrities flaunting their favorite graded Pokemon cards, this crime serves to add to the already-insane journey of this particular set of collectibles.