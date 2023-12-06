Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disk is almost here and we share with you the leaks that are going around the web!

With much anticipation for the release of The Pokemon Company's latest game‘s DLC Part 2, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk, which is set to be released on December 14, fans are more than excited to see how this would be different from the Part 1 DLC titled The Teal Mask. With just a few days away from it being playable to all Pokemon Trainers, we look at some of the things we might be able to see thanks to some of our friends who have discovered Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk leaks and shared them online. Are you excited to play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC Part 2, The Indigo Disk?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Leaks We Found

We will be seeing a lot of content as part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest DLC, The Indigo Disk. As confirmed by the numerous trailers and announcements made by The Pokemon Company and Game Freak, numerous Pokemon from previous generations will be made available to Trainers as they return in the expansion which includes the different starter Pokemon of generations past as well as legendary Pokemon that have yet to be introduced in the game. In addition to this, the Indigo Disk will finally reveal the truth behind the legendary Pokemon introduced in the latest generation of Pokemon games, Terapagos, and its mysterious Area Zero which is set right at the center of Paldea.

The Indigo Disk DLC will revolve around a new location called Blueberry Academy which is an academy and battle facility set far away located somewhere in the Unova region. While The Teal Mask focuses on the past and traditions earlier in the world of Pokemon, we are expecting to see the future and all its technological advancements. This may include some things that have not been mentioned yet but we are set to see them in just a few days.

One thing to take note of is the different biomes that are found within the DLC's area. These biomes contain several varieties of Pokemon that can be found from different regions which is a pretty nifty way of reintroducing old favorites back into the latest game. This perhaps is something that would entice a lot more older Pokemon Trainers to purchase the latest generation's DLC.

As we have mentioned, we will be sharing with you some of the things that we have found circulating online but take note that these are all unofficial leaks that we have yet to see if they are true.

Legendary Shiny Pokemon

As promised by The Pokemon Company and Game Freak, we will be seeing legendary Pokemon from previous generations be reintroduced into the latest version of the game but it doesn't just stop there. According to a tweet shared by @makio_jroses, these legendary Pokemon are not subject to being shiny-locked so there is a chance that we may encounter them in that alternate look.

🚨SPOILER🚨

The list of Legendary Pokémon that will be available as static encounters in DLC 2 have been datamined 💻✨ – This list is not final and may be subject to change ⚠️

– Some of these Pokémon may be version exclusive 🟥🟪

– These Pokémon will probably be available in… https://t.co/qFdYT3pF56 pic.twitter.com/8P3WiF9HtF — Makio & JRoses | pokeos.com (@makio_jroses) November 29, 2023

From what we see on the shared tweet, we will see the likes of Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-oh, Latios, Latias, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem, Solgaleo, Lunala, Necrozma, Kubfu, Spectrier, and Glastrier back in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet through the Indigo Disk DLC. These are 25 legendary Pokemon that we may or may not see but we are excited to see them regardless.

Bug and Dragon Dual-Type Inclusion

For many years, we have seen a lot of different Pokemon dual-types and throughout 9 generations of the game, we have not been graced by the presence of a Bug and Dragon dual-type. There have been rumors and speculations that have been circling the web and this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC leak is very much the most interesting to competitive Pokemon Trainers so far. In a very cryptic tweet by @Riddler_Khu, we see Hydreigon and Volcarona being put together in a very meme-ish format.

Ta-da pic.twitter.com/4tZkbjHuL8 — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) December 4, 2023

Using the PPAP as the medium of spreading the word out, Hydreigon (a Dragon-type Pokemon) and Volcarona (a Bug-type Pokemon) put together equals an apple – Which is a very big nod to the Pokemon that will be released in the DLC, Dipplin. Now, while there are no specific details yet as to what Pokemon Dipplin will evolve into, will it be the promised Dragon and Bug dual-type Pokemon that Trainers have been clamoring for? Interests are at an all-time high given that this dual-typing will make it quadruple resistant to Grass-type attacks as well as neutralizing the Bug-type's weakness to Fire-type attacks. The shake-up in the competitive scene will definitely be something to look forward to with the upcoming release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Part 2: The Indigo Disk!

Best of luck, Trainers!