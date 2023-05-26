A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

The latest addition to the Pokemon video game line-up, Scarlet and Violet, announced that it will be having an upcoming DLC called Hidden Treasure of Area Zero which will be dropping by Fall and Winter this year. This feature lets us see into the future on what will be happening in the game with the reintroduction of old Pokemon being added to Scarlet and Violet and possibly the integration of new paradox Pokemon, Pokemon with new Tera types, and of course, new Pokemon that we haven’t been introduced to yet. Let’s take a look at all the new Pokemon that will be joining via the DLC in this article.

New Pokemon Introduced in Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

With the introduction of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the number of Pokemon that we all know and love has increased and has officially broken the 1,000 mark – Giving us a total of 1,008 Pokemon that are part of the National PokeDex. The game has been infamous for being buggy when it was released but somehow, it still was able to sell as many as 22.1 million copies worldwide as of March 31, 2023. The new format of having an open-world exploration similar to Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Scarlet, and Pokemon Violet offered a new and unique gameplay that most Pokemon Trainers have enjoyed.

With the upcoming DLC titled Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, the 1,008 Pokemon list on the National PokeDex is bound to increase further. There are currently two parts to the DLC namely The Teal Mask which will be released by the Fall of 2023, and The Indigo Disk which is set to be released by the Winter of 2023 that will be releasing and introducing new Pokemon to us Trainers. We’ll list down all the Pokemon that have been known to date and we are more than excited to see what they have to offer everyone.

Munkidori

Munkidori is one of the three new Pokemon worshipped by the people of Kitakami in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. The Pokemon’s name seems to be a mix of monkey and the phrase hunky dory. There are no other details revealed about the Pokemon yet so we’ll make sure to update this as we get news about this Pokemon.

Okidogi

Okidogi is one of the three new Pokemon worshipped by the people of Kitakami in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. As this Pokemon’s name suggests, this Pokemon is based on a dog that somewhat strikes a great resemblance of a Shibu Inu, a native breed from Japan. There are no other details about this Pokemon yet but make sure to check in again sometime soon for more updates about Okidogi.

Fezandipiti

Fezandipiti is one of the three new Pokemon worshipped by the people of Kitakami in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. With its appearance and name, it shows a resemblance to a Pheasant with the wordplay of Serendipity. More details on this Pokemon will be released soon perhaps closer to the DLC’s release this Fall of 2023.

Ogerpon

Ogerpon is the Legendary mascot for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask. Ogerpon is a creepy-looking Pokemon that wears a mask over its face. There are no details yet about Ogerpon but it seems to be based on the Oni which is a demon or an ogre coming from Japanese folklore.

Terapagos

Terapagos is the Legendary mascot for The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk. It is a glowing reptilian Pokemon that has different Pokemon elements/type symbols on its crystalized back. It first appeared as a drawing in the Scarlet Book and Violet Book where it was referred to as a ‘Disk Pokemon’. Like the other Pokemon mentioned, there are little to no detail yet about Terapagos so make sure to check in again for updates on this Pokemon.

There aren’t many details to any of the Pokemon mentioned above and while we’re all excited to see the new Pokemon that will be appearing on The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask and Part 2: The Indigo Disk, we have to wait for it until it becomes available this Fall of 2023 and Winter of 2023.

Best of luck, Trainers!