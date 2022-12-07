By Ziggy Chavez · 3 min read

Easily one of the hardest Pokémon to catch in the Pokémon games, Spiritomb makes its way into the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. In this Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Guide: How to get Spiritomb, worry no more as we’ll tell you how it can be done.

Who is Spiritomb?

One of the more famous Pokémon in the entire game to date, Spiritomb keeps its rare status even in the Scarlet and Violet series. From then until now, Spiritomb remains a pain to capture. Spiritomb, the “Forbidden” Pokémon, is a ghost and dark type. Its Pokédex entries on Scarlet and Violet are as follows:

Scarlet: “Its constant mischief and misdeeds resulted in it being bound to an Odd Keystone by a mysterious spell.”

Violet: ” It was formed by uniting 108 spirits. It has been bound to the Odd Keystone to keep it from doing any mischief.”

How to get Spiritomb?

As a Pokémon that consists of 108 spirits, it is rather pretty hard to get Spiritomb. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you had to manually collect all spirits to summon this Pokémon and get a chance to catch it.

If you try to check your Paldean Pokédex for its habitat, you’ll find that it doesn’t show up in any location.

So far, there are two locations in the game where you can find Spiritomb – Glaseado Mountain and Casseroya Lake. This Pokémon’s spawn rate is pretty low (although it increases a little at night) so make sure you’re always ready with your best Pokéballs when going into the wild.

If you don’t see a Spiritomb in those areas, you can leave the area and come back for it maybe have it spawn in the location.

Where to find Spiritomb?

Glaseado Mountain, South of Glaseado Gym

Head towards the small ruins on the mountain. You can use Koraidon or Miraidon’s glide ability to get there easily.

Glaseado Mountain, Northeast of the mountain

Go to the right side of the river, just south of the small patch of greenery in the north corner of Paldea.

Glaseado Mountain, Far west of the Glaseado Mountain Pokémon Center on the snowy parts of the mountain in the Casseroya Lake area.

Spiritomb will most likely spawn near the tip of the mountain where you can see the Socorrat Trail at this part of the map.

How to increase the chances of finding Spiritomb?

Sandwiches will always be the best solution to increasing your chances of encountering Pokémon in the wild. Since Spiritomb is a ghost and dark type, make sure to eat sandwiches like Great Hefty Sandwich, Ultra Hefty Sandwich, Classic Bocadillo, Ultra Decadent Sandwich, Great Tower Sandwich, or Ultra Tropical Sandwich.

Catching Spiritomb

When you’ve successfully found Spiritomb in any of those locations, make sure you bring a Pokémon with False Swipe so you wouldn’t accidentally knock out your target. Bring your best Pokéballs suited for the hunt like Ultra Ball, Quick Ball, Dusk Ball, or Timer Ball. Of course, you can increase your chances of catching Spiritomb by eating sandwiches that boost your catch rate.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Guides like How to get Spiritomb on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!