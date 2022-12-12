By Zen Angeles · 2 min read

The Pokemon Company International has just announced the release date of March 31, 2023 for the first Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion with exciting new designs. The most awaited official Gen 9 Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games were finally released last November 18, 2022 and following the video game is the TCG expansion of the versions.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet will get a massive change in card design where yellow borders on Pokémon TCG cards will become gray to match the cards released in Japan. This will provide a more seamless Pokémon TCG experience around the world while allowing the card artwork to shine even further. The English version has always sported the yellow borders to differentiate it from the Japanese version but fans thought the silver border was the better-looking option.

Aside from the silver borders, there are a few more design changes to visibly indicate the cards in your hand quicker. For starters, Trainer Cards’ subtyping will have their card type on the top left corner of the card for players to differentiate items from supporters immediately. Instead of each card being covered by the one in front of them, they will be spotted quicker since players can only play one supporter per turn. This will then reduce time for players to differentiate each trainer card, as well as reduce error in playing 2 supporters in one turn. Another change in design is Basic Energy Cards where they added a symbol on the bottom right corner to show which specific energy cards are attached to your Pokemon. Last is that expansion symbols will be replaced by expansion codes and language codes instead to make it easier for players to identify what set a card will come from.

We will also see the return of the Pokémon ex gameplay mechanic, which will appear in each stage of Evolution and have high HP, as well as powerful attacks and Abilities. This will however have a drawback of a Pokémon ex being Knocked Out by giving up two Prize cards instead of one, much like Pokemon V and VStars.

The first Scarlet & Violet TCG release date will be on March 31, 2023. Until then the meta has not changed extensively as Sword and Shield TCG released its final expansion of Silver Tempest last November 11, 2022.



