In Pokémon games, you can always catch legendaries that are waiting for you as part of your journey. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we’ll teach you how to catch Chien-Pao, one of the four Ruinous Pokémon.

Who are the Ruinous Pokémon?

The four Ruinous Pokémon are Chien-Pao (dark and ice type), Wo-Chien (dark and grass type), Ting-Lu (dark and ground type), and Chi-Yu (dark and fire type). You will find that these four can be quite a handful to catch as you’ll need to find all Ominous Stakes that you’ll need to remove in order to unseal their shrines.

Where can I find their shrines?

You can get help finding the shrines of each by completing the History track in the Academy with the history teacher, Raifort.

Need help with the exam? Here are the answers to the history track:

History Midterm

What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region?

Answer: The Great Crater of Paldea What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?

Answer: Treasure How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?

Answer: Approximately 2,000 years ago How many years ago was this academy built?

Answer: 805 years ago Those seeking _______ need to look no further than the oranges of Paldea.

Answer: Knowledge

History Final

What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?

Answer: Area Zero How many years ago was this academy founded?

Answer: 805 years ago Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairytale about the four treasures?

Answer: A folding fan Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?

Answer: Heath How many years ago did Professor Sada invent Tera Orbs?

Answer: 10 years ago

Upon completing the history midterm and final, Raifort will mark the locations of these four shrines on your map. Talk to her in the Academy’s lobby standing on the side of the main door.