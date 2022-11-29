In Pokémon games, you can always catch legendaries that are waiting for you as part of your journey. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we’ll teach you how to catch Chien-Pao, one of the four Ruinous Pokémon.
Who are the Ruinous Pokémon?
The four Ruinous Pokémon are Chien-Pao (dark and ice type), Wo-Chien (dark and grass type), Ting-Lu (dark and ground type), and Chi-Yu (dark and fire type). You will find that these four can be quite a handful to catch as you’ll need to find all Ominous Stakes that you’ll need to remove in order to unseal their shrines.
Where can I find their shrines?
You can get help finding the shrines of each by completing the History track in the Academy with the history teacher, Raifort.
Need help with the exam? Here are the answers to the history track:
History Midterm
- What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea region?
Answer: The Great Crater of Paldea
- What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?
Answer: Treasure
- How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?
Answer: Approximately 2,000 years ago
- How many years ago was this academy built?
Answer: 805 years ago
- Those seeking _______ need to look no further than the oranges of Paldea.
Answer: Knowledge
History Final
- What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?
Answer: Area Zero
- How many years ago was this academy founded?
Answer: 805 years ago
- Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairytale about the four treasures?
Answer: A folding fan
- Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?
Answer: Heath
- How many years ago did Professor Sada invent Tera Orbs?
Answer: 10 years ago
How do I open the shrine?
You will need to find all Ominous Stakes for the shrines to open. For Chien-Pao, you’ll need to find all eight (8) Yellow Ominous Stakes and pull it from the ground. Listed below are the different locations for you to visit:
- North of Cortondo, across the river in South Province (Area Two), by the cliffside crevice
- South of Asado Desert and Southeast of a Pokemon Center in West Province (Area One), near a watch tower on a small plateau
- Behind Cascarrafa Gym, behind a tree
- West Province (Area One), down a crater near the bridge towards the desert and Cascarrafa
- Southeast of the circle crater where you found the other yellow Ominous Stake, high up a cliffside
- Inside the tunnel in South Province (Area Six), come down from the lower level of South Province (Area Four)
- Halfway up the mountain near Alfornada and Alfornada Cave
- East of Alfornada, down the mountain right next to a wide river and waterfalls
Release all these Yellow Ominous Stakes successfully and you’ll open the Yellow Shrine in West Province (Area One).
How to catch Chien-Pao?
Before heading out to catch Chien-Pao, you should turn off the autosave feature and save manually. If you fail to catch Chien-Pao by knocking it out, you can just simply restart the game and try again.
Chien-Pao will be at level 60, it is a dark and ice type, making it weak against fire, fighting, rock, and steel type moves. Make sure to keep this in mind so you wouldn’t knock out this Ruinous Pokémon. You can use False Swipe to make sure that it has 1 HP left even after a critical hit and bring a decent amount of Ultra Balls and Timer Balls as well.
After successfully catching Chien-Pao, you now have one of the Ruinous Pokémon in your arsenal.
After successfully catching Chien-Pao, you now have one of the Ruinous Pokémon in your arsenal.

There are three more Ruinous Pokémon waiting to be discovered and caught in the region of Paldea.