Published November 28, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

The Paldea region is filled with different kinds of Pokémon to catch, raise, and battle with. In this Pokémon SV Guide on how to evolve Gholdengo, you’ll find that this generation 9 Pokémon, is somewhat a good find. Get it?

Who is Gholdengo?

Gholdengo is the “Coin Entity” Pokémon and evolves from Gimmighoul. One of the latest Pokémon to be added in the 9th generation of the franchise, it is a steel and ghost type Pokémon that is weak against ground, fire, ghost, and dark type attacks. It’s Pokédex entries are as follows:

Scarlet: “Its body seems to be made up of 1,000 coins. This Pokémon gets along well with others and is quick to make friends with anybody.”

Violet: ” It has a sturdy body made up of stacked coins. Gholdengo overwhelms its enemies by firing coin after coin at them in quick succession.”

Where to catch Gimmighoul?

Unlike other wild Pokémon, finding Gimmighoul is quite unique. You can only find Gimmighoul inside a chest throughout the Paldea region. These chests are usually found in ruins and at the top of various watch towers scattered throughout the region. Once you find a chest, engage it in battle, and catch Gimmighoul.

How to evolve Gholdengo?

You ca evolve Pokémon by leveling up, trading, using stones, or making them hold a particular item to start its evolution. How to get Gholdengo from your Gimmighoul will be a task that is not as easy as it sounds. After catching yourself a Gimmighoul, you’ll need to collect 999 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve your Coin Chest Pokémon.

You can get Gimmighoul Coins from wandering Gimmighoul throughout the region of Paldea so make sure you interact with them to get your coins. Unfortunately, you can’t catch them in the wild and can only get them while they are in their Chest form. Once you have successfully collected 999 coins, level up Gimmighoul by 1 and you’ll get Gholdengo.

There are a lot more Pokémon to be discovered and seen in the region of Paldea and we’ve got a lot more of Pokémon SV Guides like How to evolve Gholdengo on ClutchPoints Gaming! Make sure to keep checking in for more. Best of luck, trainers!