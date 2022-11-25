Published November 25, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Breeders’ favorite Pokémon in the Paldea region is just around the corner but would need a little bit more patience in order to catch this purple blob. In this Pokémon SV Guide, we tell you where to find Ditto in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Ditto?

Ditto is pretty useful to have if you’re breeding Pokémon to get those perfect IVs done or completing your Pokédex. You can catch Ditto in West Province (Area Two) and West Province (Area Three). Finding one can be a daunting task since they don’t just appear as a purple blob, they disguise themselves as a different Pokémon instead.

Two ways to make sure that you catch a Ditto:

Engage wild Pokémon in battle

Where to find Ditto? After you go to West Province (Area Two) or West Province (Area Three), look around the area and engage the wild Pokémon in the area. As soon as the battle starts, Ditto will transform back to its original form. This makes it easy for you to just run away if it isn’t a Ditto.

Ditto who mimics other Pokémon tends to differ in terms of their behavior. If a Ditto mimics a Pineco, it will just be on the ground. Ditto that imitates other Pokémon, will just mimic their behavior either they are aggressive, ignoring, or just standing there.

Locking them in

If you haven’t caught a Ditto before, the name above disguised Ditto will appear as “???”. That’s your signal to throw a Pokéball toward the faker and engage it in battle. Lower its HP, as to how traditional catching has been, and you have caught yourself a Ditto! One tip for you guys so that you don’t accidentally knock out Ditto is to use a Pokémon with False Swipe so it leaves 1 HP.

Ditto has always been a staple to all Pokémon Breeders in any version of the game. Finding one is pretty essential to get into the competitive Pokémon VGC scene. Make sure you get one and breed your perfect team. More Pokémon SV Guides like Where to Find Ditto here on ClutchPoints Gaming! Best of luck, trainers!