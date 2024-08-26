The next expansion for Pokemon TCG based on the Scarlet & Violet video game generation is coming soon, alongside a collaboration product with Pokemon Horizons: The Series, both coming this November to the Pokemon Center and local game stores near you.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks Release Date: November 8, 2024

The next expansion for Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks will be available to purchase on November 8, 2024. As usual, the new set will go on sale at Pokemon Centers in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. They will also become available in retailers, as well as local game stores, where you usually get your Pokemon TCG products.

The new set will introduce Tera Pokemon ex, including Pikachu ex with its strikingly powerful Topaz Bolt attack. Surging Sparks features cards themed around the Terarium – the same artificial paradise players first encountered in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk DLC for the Switch Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video games.

Among the rare cards players can chase in the set include the new ACE SPEC cards, as well as Latias ex, Alolan Exeggutor ex, and Archaludon ex cards.

The set will also have a lot of new powerful electric-type Pokemon, so trainers of that type will surely get a lot of new cards to add to their decks and collections.

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks will have the following noteworthy inclusions in the set:

Eight ACE SPEC cards

Nine Stellar Tera Pokémon ex and nine Pokémon ex

23 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustrations rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

Six hyper rare gold etched cards

Pokemon TCG players will be able to try out the new cards during Prerelease starting October 26 at your local play stores and independent retailers.

The new set will also arrive in the Pokemon TCG Live app available on PC as well as on Android and iOS mobile devices. Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks arrives in the online game starting November 7, 2024.

Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection Release Date: November 15, 2024

The Pokemon Horizons: The Series collaboration collection will also be arriving in November. Starting November 15, 2024, players can find the Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection in local game stores and independent retailers, as well as in Pokemon Centers.

This set features cards depicting Liko and Roy and their partner Pokemon Spirigatito and Fuecoco. The Grand Adventure Collection features the two aforementioned cards, four Scarlet & Violet Series booster packs, two promo cards, and an oversized card, each featuring the Pokemon Horizons: The Series logo.

The release of Pokemon TCG Grand Adventure Collection coincides with the release of new episodes of the series on Netflix. Part 3 is available now, and the latest trailer can be found on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.