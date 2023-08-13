The Pokemon World Championships 2023 has concluded and with its results, we see the rise of new Pokemon Masters in the Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon UNITE games! The event was held and Yokohama, Japan from August 11, 2023, to August 13, 2023, to which Trainers from all around the world gathered to witness the spectacle that is the Pokemon World Championships 2023.
Pokemon World Championships 2023 Results
Trainers from all around the globe competed in four different Pokemon games in four different genres. All of this is for a chance to be called a Pokemon Master and earn a chunk of the huge prize pool. There are several divisions for the Pokemon World Championships 2023 which include either the Juniors, Seniors, and the Masters division. In this article, we focus on the Master division and see how the competition has unfolded from Day 1 in August 12, 2023, to Day 3 in August 13, 2023. Of course, we have seen the Opening Ceremonies take place on August 11, 2023, a day before the competition for the four Pokemon titles have happened. There are a lot of Trainers that have flocked the scene after either missing out on last year's event that was held at ExCel London Convention Center so this year seemed to have more attendees and a lot of Side Activities were also present for those that are not included in the main competition to still have a great time while competiting against other Trainers that have gathered at Yokohama, Japan and put their skills to the test.
Pokemon TCG (Masters)
Day 1: August 12, 2023
Quarter-finals:
- Vance Kelley wins over Pang Kai Hing with a 2-0 score
- Azul Garcia Griego wins over Dionisus Lee with a 1-2 score
- Michael Pramawat wins over Shoichi Saito with a 2-1 score
- Tord Reklev wins over Victor Montes with a 2-1 score
Semi-finals:
- Vance Kelley wins over Azul Garcia Griego with a 2-1 score
- Tord Reklev wins over Michael Pramaway with a 2-0 score
Day 2: August 13, 2023
Grand Finals:
- Vance Kelley wins over Tord Reklev with a 2-1 score
Vance Kelley wins the Pokemon TCG Masters division while Gabriel Fernandez wins the Seniors division and Shao Tong Yen wins the Junior division.
|Place
|Player
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Vance Kelley
|$25,000
|2
|Tord Reklev
|$15,000
|3-4
|Michael Pramawat
|$7,500
|Azul Garcia Griego
|5-8
|Victor Montes
|$5,000
|Shoichi Saito
|Dionysus Lee
|Pang Kai Hing
Pokemon VGC (Masters)
Day 1: August 12, 2023
Round of 16:
- Federico Camporesi wins over Lica Lussignoli with a 2-1 score
- Abdullah Mohayyuddin wins over Yuta Takahashi with a 2-0 score
- Michael Kelsch wins over Kenji Miura with a 2-1 score
- Nikolaj Høj Nielsen wins over Yosuke Takayanagi with a 2-0 score
- Victor Medina wins over Taro Okada with a 2-1 score
- Mao Harada wins over Kaito Arii with a 2-0 score
- Shohei Kimura wins over Marco Silva with a 2-0 score
- Mattie Morgan wins over Emilio Forbes with a 2-1 score
Quarter Finals:
- Federico Camporesi wins over Abdullah Mohayyuddin with a 2-0 score
- Michael Kelsch wins over Nikolaj Høj Nielsen with a 2-0 score
- Mao Harada wins over Victor Medina with a 2-1 score
- Shohei Kimura wins over Mattie Morgan with a 2-0 score
Semi-Finals:
- Michael Kelsch wins over Federico Camporesi with a 2-0 score
- Shohei Kimura wins over Mao Harada with a 2-0 score
Day 2: August 13, 2023
Grand Finals:
- Shohei Kimura wins over Michael Kelsch with a 2-0 score
Shohei Kimura did a clean sweep against all three Pokemon VGC brackets for Japan at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 together with Tomoya Ogawa in the Senior Division and Sora Ebisawa in the Junior Division.
|Place
|Player
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Shohei Kimura
|$10,000
|2
|Michael Kelsch
|$7,500
|3-4
|Federico Camporesi
|$5,000
|Mao Harada
|5-8
|Abdullah Mohayyuddin
|$3,000
|Nikolaj Høj Nielsen
|Victor Medina
|Mattie Morgan
|9-16
|Luca Lussignoli
|$1,500
|Yuta Takahashi
|Kenji Miura
|Yosuke Takayanagi
|Taro Okada
|Kaito Arii
|Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva
|Emilio Flores
Pokemon GO
Grand Finals:
- ItsAXN wins over xXRubixMasterXx with a 3-1 score
ItsAXN completes a great run for 2023 which includes a win at the Portland Regional Championship with a World Championship title, essentially becoming the most decorated Pokemon GO player in the competitive scene which was shared by the Worlds broadcast team.
|Place
|Player
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|ItsAXN
|$100,000
|2
|xXRubixMasterXx
|$7,000
|3
|wdage
|$5,000
|4
|ElCheasdasd
|$4,000
|5-6
|chiodoSH01
|$3,000
|Scafo99
|7-8
|Luminous0430
|$2,250
|ROROI1230
Pokemon UNITE (Masters)
Luminosity Gaming wins another Pokemon UNITE World Champions title after leaving BLVKHVND last August and joining LG in March.
|Place
|Player
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|Luminosity
|$100,000
|2
|OMO Abyssinian
|$75,000
|3
|Oyasumi Makuro
|$65,000
|4
|Mjk
|$60,000
|5-6
|Akjil
|$45,000
|00Nation
|7-8
|PERÚ
|$25,000
|orangutan
For the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, the latest Pokemon games, and the Pokemon World Championships 2023 Results, so make sure to check in from time to time on ClutchPoints Gaming! We have an extensive archive for you to read which includes Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-related articles that you can utilize to help you manouver through the game.
Congratulations to all the new Pokemon Masters and as usual, best of luck, Trainers!