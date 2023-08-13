The Pokemon World Championships 2023 has concluded and with its results, we see the rise of new Pokemon Masters in the Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon UNITE games! The event was held and Yokohama, Japan from August 11, 2023, to August 13, 2023, to which Trainers from all around the world gathered to witness the spectacle that is the Pokemon World Championships 2023.

Pokemon World Championships 2023 Results

Trainers from all around the globe competed in four different Pokemon games in four different genres. All of this is for a chance to be called a Pokemon Master and earn a chunk of the huge prize pool. There are several divisions for the Pokemon World Championships 2023 which include either the Juniors, Seniors, and the Masters division. In this article, we focus on the Master division and see how the competition has unfolded from Day 1 in August 12, 2023, to Day 3 in August 13, 2023. Of course, we have seen the Opening Ceremonies take place on August 11, 2023, a day before the competition for the four Pokemon titles have happened. There are a lot of Trainers that have flocked the scene after either missing out on last year's event that was held at ExCel London Convention Center so this year seemed to have more attendees and a lot of Side Activities were also present for those that are not included in the main competition to still have a great time while competiting against other Trainers that have gathered at Yokohama, Japan and put their skills to the test.

Pokemon TCG (Masters)

Day 1: August 12, 2023

Quarter-finals:

Vance Kelley wins over Pang Kai Hing with a 2-0 score

wins over Pang Kai Hing with a Azul Garcia Griego wins over Dionisus Lee with a 1-2 score

wins over Dionisus Lee with a Michael Pramawat wins over Shoichi Saito with a 2-1 score

wins over Shoichi Saito with a Tord Reklev wins over Victor Montes with a 2-1 score

Semi-finals:

Vance Kelley wins over Azul Garcia Griego with a 2-1 score

wins over Azul Garcia Griego with a Tord Reklev wins over Michael Pramaway with a 2-0 score

Day 2: August 13, 2023

Grand Finals:

Vance Kelley wins over Tord Reklev with a 2-1 score

Vance Kelley wins the Pokemon TCG Masters division while Gabriel Fernandez wins the Seniors division and Shao Tong Yen wins the Junior division.

Place Player Prize Money (USD) 1 Vance Kelley $25,000 2 Tord Reklev $15,000 3-4 Michael Pramawat $7,500 Azul Garcia Griego 5-8 Victor Montes $5,000 Shoichi Saito Dionysus Lee Pang Kai Hing

Pokemon VGC (Masters)

Day 1: August 12, 2023

Round of 16:

Federico Camporesi wins over Lica Lussignoli with a 2-1 score

wins over Lica Lussignoli with a Abdullah Mohayyuddin wins over Yuta Takahashi with a 2-0 score

wins over Yuta Takahashi with a Michael Kelsch wins over Kenji Miura with a 2-1 score

wins over Kenji Miura with a Nikolaj Høj Nielsen wins over Yosuke Takayanagi with a 2-0 score

wins over Yosuke Takayanagi with a Victor Medina wins over Taro Okada with a 2-1 score

wins over Taro Okada with a Mao Harada wins over Kaito Arii with a 2-0 score

wins over Kaito Arii with a Shohei Kimura wins over Marco Silva with a 2-0 score

wins over Marco Silva with a Mattie Morgan wins over Emilio Forbes with a 2-1 score

Quarter Finals:

Federico Camporesi wins over Abdullah Mohayyuddin with a 2-0 score

wins over Abdullah Mohayyuddin with a Michael Kelsch wins over Nikolaj Høj Nielsen with a 2-0 score

wins over Nikolaj Høj Nielsen with a Mao Harada wins over Victor Medina with a 2-1 score

wins over Victor Medina with a Shohei Kimura wins over Mattie Morgan with a 2-0 score

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Semi-Finals:

Michael Kelsch wins over Federico Camporesi with a 2-0 score

wins over Federico Camporesi with a Shohei Kimura wins over Mao Harada with a 2-0 score

Day 2: August 13, 2023

Grand Finals:

Shohei Kimura wins over Michael Kelsch with a 2-0 score

Shohei Kimura did a clean sweep against all three Pokemon VGC brackets for Japan at the Pokemon World Championships 2023 together with Tomoya Ogawa in the Senior Division and Sora Ebisawa in the Junior Division.

Place Player Prize Money (USD) 1 Shohei Kimura $10,000 2 Michael Kelsch $7,500 3-4 Federico Camporesi $5,000 Mao Harada 5-8 Abdullah Mohayyuddin $3,000 Nikolaj Høj Nielsen Victor Medina Mattie Morgan 9-16 Luca Lussignoli $1,500 Yuta Takahashi Kenji Miura Yosuke Takayanagi Taro Okada Kaito Arii Marco Hemantha Kaludura Silva Emilio Flores

Pokemon GO

Grand Finals:

ItsAXN wins over xXRubixMasterXx with a 3-1 score

ItsAXN completes a great run for 2023 which includes a win at the Portland Regional Championship with a World Championship title, essentially becoming the most decorated Pokemon GO player in the competitive scene which was shared by the Worlds broadcast team.

Place Player Prize Money (USD) 1 ItsAXN $100,000 2 xXRubixMasterXx $7,000 3 wdage $5,000 4 ElCheasdasd $4,000 5-6 chiodoSH01 $3,000 Scafo99 7-8 Luminous0430 $2,250 ROROI1230

Pokemon UNITE (Masters)

Luminosity Gaming wins another Pokemon UNITE World Champions title after leaving BLVKHVND last August and joining LG in March.

Place Player Prize Money (USD) 1 Luminosity $100,000 2 OMO Abyssinian $75,000 3 Oyasumi Makuro $65,000 4 Mjk $60,000 5-6 Akjil $45,000 00Nation 7-8 PERÚ $25,000 orangutan

For the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, Pokemon VGC, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon GO, Pokemon UNITE, the latest Pokemon games, and the Pokemon World Championships 2023 Results, so make sure to check in from time to time on ClutchPoints Gaming! We have an extensive archive for you to read which includes Pokemon Scarlet and Violet-related articles that you can utilize to help you manouver through the game.

Congratulations to all the new Pokemon Masters and as usual, best of luck, Trainers!