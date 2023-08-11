Trainers, the day has finally come for Pokemon World Championships 2023 and we are more than excited to see how the competition will unfold! Much like in the Pokemon series, Trainers from all around the world will gather in Yokohama, Japan to compete to be the very best like no one ever was in Pokemon GO, VGC, TCG, and UNITE! Which Trainers will make it to the top and which ones will succumb to the challenges ahead of them? Make sure to watch and support these Trainers on their journey to have the rightful title of Pokemon Master!

Stream the Competition LIVE

The Pokemon World Championships 2023 is the premier competitive Pokemon event of the year and it will all unfold in Yokohama, Japan but Trainers and fans that would not be able to join the event live will still have a chance to catch the action in real-time via the stream channels that Pokemon has set-up for everybody. With a whopping $1,000,000+ at stake, surely no Pokemon fan or Trainer would want to miss all the action!

Trainers can see the action live at the official Twitch channels of Pokemon listed below:

General Channel: Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Pokemon TCG Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG

Pokemon GO Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO

Pokemon UNITE Channel: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE

Stream Schedule (Pacific Daylight Time)

Pokemon TCG

Day 1 – Swiss: Thursday, August 10: 5:00 PM to 4:30 AM PDT

Day 2 – Swiss, Top 8, Top 4: Friday, August 11: 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM PDT

Day 3 – Final matches for all three Pokemon TCG age divisions: 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM PDT

Pokemon VGC

Day 1 – Swiss: Thursday, August 10: 5:00 PM to 4:30 AM PDT

Day 2 – Swiss, Top 8, Top 4: August 11: 5:00 PM to 6:00 AM PDT

Day 3 – Final matches for all three Pokemon VGC age divisions: August 12: 10:00 PM to 1:00 AM PDT

Pokemon GO

Day 1 – Bracket Stage: August 10: 5:00 PM to 2:00 AM PDT

Day 2 – Bracket Stage until Top 2: August 11: 5:00 PM to 1:00 AM PDT

Day 3 – Grand Finals: August 12: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM PDT

Pokemon UNITE

Day 1 – Group Play: August 10: 5:00 PM to 4:00 AM PDT

Day 2 – Bracket Play August 11: 5:00 PM to 5:00 AM PDT

Closing Ceremonies

August 13: 1:00 AM to 1:30 AM PDT

Exclusive Pokemon World Championships 2023 Gifts and Merchandise

During the event, Trainers that are joining the festivities in Japan get to receive exclusive goodies celebrating the Pokemon World Championships 2023 with Postcards, Team Rocket Bear Walker Boards, Paldean Plush Pals in the form of Armarouge and Ceruledge, and a whole lot more! For more information about the products and gifts available, you may head on over to the Wild Worlds Week with Pokemon Center page.

Pokemon World Championships Side Events

Besides the main competitions that will take place during the Pokemon World Championships 2023, there will be side events available for Trainers to partake in. No one gets left behind as you meet fellow Pokemon enthusiasts, you will also get to challenge them and take on Pokemon battles.

Pokemon TCG players can participate in Sealed events that are run using Build & Battle boxes. Trainers that are on-site can still participate in a number of ways which include a Standard format event or event in the two-on-two team format.

Trainers who have brought their own Nintendo Switch consoles with the latest Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, can participate in events that feature a variety of competitive formats as well.

Best of luck, Trainers!