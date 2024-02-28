Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things is up for 11 Oscars this year. For those who missed it while it was in theaters, you'll soon be able to watch it on Hulu.
What's Poor Things about?
Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things follows Bella Baxter, a young woman in Victorian London who comes to life after a brain transplant. Upon this, Bella embarks on a journey of self-discovery.
Emma Stone stars as Bella in the film. Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and Christopher Abbott also star in the film.
Poor Things premiered on September 1, 2023, at the Venice Film Festival. It would then screen at various regional film festivals before Searchlight Pictures released on film on December 8. To date, the film has grossed over $100 million worldwide at the box office.
At the Oscars, the film received 11 nominations. These include Best Picture, Best Actress (for Stone), and Best Director (for Lanthimos). Mark Ruffalo also earned a Best Supporting Actress nomination.
This wasn't the first collaboration between Lanthimos and Emma Stone. They previously made The Favourite together. The film received nine Oscars, with Olivia Colman winning Best Supporting Actress. Stone was up for Best Actress. Lanthimos' next film, Kinds of Kindness, will also star Stone. Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Hong Chau, Margaret Qualley, and Joe Alwyn will also star in the film.
When is Poor Things streaming on Hulu?
Outlets are reporting that Poor Things will be available to stream on Hulu on March 7. This gives a few days to stream the film before the Oscars take place on March 10.