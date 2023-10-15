In a pivotal Euro 2024 Qualifiers match, Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portugal captain, showcased his incredible goal-scoring abilities, respect for diverse cultures, and spiritual side. The match against Slovakia, held on October 13, was a rollercoaster of emotions for players and fans.

Ronaldo took a crucial penalty in the first half with confidence and precision, finding the back of the net. His second goal came later in the second half, adding to his impressive international total of 125 goals. Portugal seemed on course for a comfortable victory, with Goncalo Ramos' opener contributing to a 3-2 scoreline, securing their place in the European Championship next summer with three games to spare, as reported by MARCA.

Ronaldo said " Bismillah " before taking a penalty. SubhanAllah 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/KfUUAOki6M — Cool_Ustaaz ❁ (@Cool_Ustaz) October 14, 2023

While the world marveled at Ronaldo's goal-scoring prowess, a short video circulating on the X App (formerly Twitter) stole the spotlight. In the clip, the Portugal legend appeared to be reciting a Muslim prayer moments before taking the penalty. He took a deep breath and softly murmured “Bismillah” (in the name of God, the merciful and compassionate) twice. Despite the internal struggle, he calmly converted the penalty just before the half-hour mark.

This display of faith and respect for different cultures was unsurprising, given Ronaldo's current home in Saudi Arabia, a nation deeply rooted in Islamic traditions. After leaving Europe following the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo, who had previously made a name for himself at clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, continued his football journey in the Middle East, specifically with Al-Nassr.

The Portugal captain's actions on the field went beyond football. They demonstrated unity, respect, and a shared humanity, emphasizing that the beautiful game can bridge cultures and bring people together, no matter where it is played.