France and Belgium finished second in their respective groups. However, Austria and Romania, who finished above them, were already eliminated after the Round of 16. It won't get any easier for the winner of this game, as they'll move on to face the winner of Germany and Spain in the semi-finals. It is time to continue our Euro 2024 odds series with a Portugal-France prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Portugal had 20 shot attempts in their Round of 16 battle with Slovenia, but their star attackers couldn't find a way to score. They possessed the ball for 72% of the game and out-attempted the Slovenians 20-10. Diogo Costa was the hero in the penalty kick shootout for Portugal, as he stopped all three shots he faced. Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva scored on their attempts to win the shootout 3-0.

France and Belgium nearly suffered the same fate with a scoreless game through the first 85 minutes. However, Jan Vertonghen had an own goal for Belgium, putting France ahead 1-0 and moving them into the quarters. The possession in this Round of 16 was nearly equal, but France out-chanced Belgium 19-5. France uncharacteristically struggled to finish, which could be a problem if they don't figure out the issue. Kylian Mbappe's lone goal is France's only one in this tournament through four games.

2024 Euros Odds: Portugal-France Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Portugal to Qualify: +126

France to Qualify: -154

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Portugal 3-Way Moneyline: +240

France 3-Way Moneyline: +135

Draw: +190

Over 2.5 goals: +150

Under 2.5 goals: -184

How to Watch Portugal vs. France

Time: 3 PM ET/noon PT

TV: FOX, TSN

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Portugal Will Win

Portugal hasn't scored in their last two games after a dominant start to the tournament. They suffered a heartbreaking 2-0 loss to Georgia, which knocked them down into second in the group and a more difficult road through the knockout stage. Portugal will get their toughest test yet and a team that can finally contend with their top-end talent, but if they regain their form from the first two games, they'll end up sneaking out with a victory.

Why France Will Win

Portugal struggled to generate much offense against Slovenia, and it won't get easier for them against France's back line. Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Jules Kounde, and Theo Hernandez have been forces, and it's hard to see the Portuguese breaking them down unless Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes has a heroic effort.

Final Portugal-France Prediction & Pick

It's hard to see either of these teams generate enough offense for this game to go over. France has just one goal through four games, which came from a banged-up Mbappe. France knows they can't get into a scoring match with Portugal, so they'll be content to keep this game low-scoring.

Ironically, Portugal could have the same worry. France has enough talent to emerge and put up some goals on Portugal, so they'll do anything to keep Mbappe and co. quiet. Portugal's failure to score was frustrating for them against Slovenia, but they'll play a low-scoring game again if that's what it takes to win.

There's no way to see this game going over or either team scoring more than one or two goals. Worst case, these teams score a goal each and head to extra time tied 1-1. If so, the under will be a win for us, and despite the odds not being great, it's the right side to be on.

Final Portugal-France Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 goals (-184)