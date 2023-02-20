SL Benfica (17-2-1) will look to entertain Boavista (7-5-8) at the Estadio da Luz at Lisbon, Portugal, for continuation of Round 21 of Portugal’s Primeira Liga. Join us as we continue our Portuguese Liga odds series, where we make our Benfica-Boavista prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Benfica has enjoyed six wins and a draw in its first seven games in 2023, but they lost recently to Sporting Braga in a penalty shootout in the Taca de Portugal. The Aguias bounced back with a 2-0 over Club Brugge in the Champions League and hopes to jumpstart another series of wins.

Boavista has been caught in a web of inconsistency in this year. They have two wins, three draws, and two losses in 2023. They are hoping to push for their first win this February.

Here are the Benfica-Boavistasoccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Portuguese Liga Odds: Benfica-Boavista Odds

Benfica: -800

Boavista: +1500

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Benfica vs. Boavista

TV: Benfica TV INT., DAZN, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 4:15 PM ET / 1:15 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV(click for a free trial)*

Why Benfica Can Beat Boavista

Benfica has been playing lights out in Liga Portugal. They are ranked first in the Primeria Liga with 53 points earned from 17 wins, two draws, and one loss in 20 games played. They are two points ahead of Porto in second place. They are posting the best goals scored and goal differential this season, with 51 goals fielded and 12 goals conceded.

Benfica was previously on a four-game winning streak, winning over Santa Clara, Pacos de Ferreira, Arouca, and Casa Pia. Their encounter with Sporting Braga in the Taca de Portugal ended with a loss in a 5-4 penalty shootout. Benfica made a quick recovery by grabbing a 2-0 win over Brugge in Belgium in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. Joao Mario delivered a goal just after halftime before David Neres sealed the victory with a goal in the 88th minute.

Roger Schmidt is determined to make the best tactics to secure Portugal’s most coveted silverware in the football division. While the squad is perfectly healthy, they will still be finding their ways as Enzo Fernandez, Yony Gonzales, Gil Dias, German Coni, and John Brooks left during the January transfer window. The back four of Alejandro Grimaldo, Nicolas Otamendi, Antonio Silva, and Alexander Bah will be locked for Schmidt, while Goncalo Ramos will lead the attack. Fredrik Aursnes, Rafa Slva, and Joao Mario should also see time as starters.

The key for Benfica is to replicate their domestic stats of 17.4 total shots, 8.3 successful dribbles, 8.2 corners, and 66.2% ball possession per game. They should also look to lessen the fouls (13), yellow cards (1.9), and lost possessions (133.6) they commit per match.

Why Boavista Can Beat Benfica

Boavista occupies the 10th spot in Portugal’s top flight. They have 26 points earned from seven wins, five draws, and eight losses. However, they pose a -8 goal differential and are eight points away for a possible spot for European contention next season.

Boavista squandered their last match against sixth-placed Casa Pia, despite posting a 58% ball possession rate, as well as 10-6 and 7-3 edges in total shots and corner kicks, respectively. They did not capitalize on the four big chances they produced and seven shots made inside the box. Although Petit’s side is now unbeaten in four straight home games, claiming two victories and two deadlocks, an unsuccessful run on the road has prevented them from settling into the top half of the league table.

Boavista has not yet won a game this February, as the previous fixture to Santa Clara ended with a 2-2 draw while the game with Estoril Praia resulted to a 2-1 loss.

Os Axadrezados must overcome the stern challenge of a Benfica side who are unbeaten in 16 of the last 18 meetings between the teams, claiming 13 wins and three draws since August 2014. Boavista are also winless on their travels in the Primeira Liga since September and have not won at Benfica since 1999.

Boavista will be without the services of Sebastian Perez , Rodrigo Abascal, Vincent Sasso, and Filipe Ferreira. Petit will likely employ Salvador Agra, Yusupha Njie, and Ricardo Mangas on front. In what seems to be a Benfica side that fires on all cylinders, Boavista should look to improve their defensive metrics of 15.8 tackles, 10.5 interceptions, 19.2 clearances, and three saves per game.

Final Benfica-Boavista Prediction & Pick

While Boavista will be looking to find their groove this weekend, Benfica has just been unstoppable all season long. The Eagles have been dominant in the history of this fixture. We are tipping the hosts to get another win over the visitors.

Final Benfica-Boavista Prediction & Pick: Benfica (-800)