Post Malone left fans concerned after they noticed that the rapper has lost a significant amount of weight on tour. Posty took it as an opportunity to clear the air on the rumors that drug use was the reason for his weight loss.

“Hello everybody, I hope you’re having a great night,” the “Rockstar” rapper wrote on Instagram Friday (April 28).

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage.”

Post Malone has been on the road for his Twelve Carat Tour which started in September of 2022 and ends next month. He said that he’s started a new diet and that he has “never felt healthier.”

“I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he wrote.

The 27-year-old became a father last year after welcoming his first child with his longtime girlfriend. His girlfriend who is now his fiancée’s identity is unknown to the public as she lives her life privately.

“Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man… lol!

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He added that he is excited for his fans to hear his new music as he has been working hard in the studio. The rapper released “Chemical” on April 14.

“I just wanted to say hi, and hopefully I’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time,” the “Better Now” singer concluded before sending some words of encouragement to his followers.

“If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f***ing crushing it,” he added. “Goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on.”

While fans are relieved that the artist is not using drugs, many felt it was unnecessary for him to disclose his health to the public.

Model Tess Holliday wrote, “I’m sorry that you feel like you even gotta clarify but hey, at least you know you are loved regardless!!”

“It’s such a shame you even have to explain this but we all love and support you so much forever,” a fan wrote.