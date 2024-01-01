The singer did not disappoint onstage in Vegas.

Post Malone performed on New Year's Eve in Vegas and did not disappoint eager fans.

It was a great way to ring in 2024 for concertgoers as they watched him perform at The Fontainebleau, Billboard reported.

Post Malone's amazing Las Vegas New Year's Eve show

He took the stage a bit before 10:30 PM to roughly 3,800 attendees. From there, he delivered a 90-minute set with a version of Fleetwood Mac's Dreams — which was a surprise. Additionally, he included his signature acoustic sing-along.

Beyond all of this, he brought a lucky fan onstage to accompany him for Stay. It's another tradition for Post's shows. The fan, Mike, shocked the singer this time because it was his second time being chosen to be on stage.

Added to the show, he reflected on his career during the night.

“I'm 28 now…I've been doing this for almost ten years,” he said before going into the song Too Young. “This next song rings more true now that I'm a dad…Celebrate life as hard as you can, live life to the fucking fullest.”

On top of that, he had a message for the audience.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it seems like a lot of the time when you look around in the world, it feels like there's not a lot of love, and I just wanted to say to each and every single one of y'all crazy motherfuckers, I love y'all so much…and there's a lot of familiar, beautiful faces and I can't think of anyone else I'd rather spend the New Year's with than my fans and family,” he said. “Thank you for giving me hope every day — y'all saved my life.”

We can't wait to see what Post Malone has in store for 2024.