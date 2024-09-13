Prairie View A&M will face a significant test this Saturday against Michigan State, a powerhouse in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The Big Ten program is coming off a solid 27-24 victory over Maryland. The Spartans were led by sophomore transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, who threw for 363 yards on 24-of-39 passing with three touchdowns.

Chiles, who previously played for Oregon State, completed 68.6% of his passes 24-for-35 with four touchdowns and no interceptions in nine games last season.

Prairie View A&M’s defense will need to improve, having allowed 628 total yards in its first two games. In their recent win over Northwestern State, the Panthers’ offense scored 30 points before the fourth quarter and accumulated 468 total yards.

Junior quarterback Cameron Peters led the Panthers with 280 passing yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-33 passing attempts. However, the defense allowed 17 points in the second half but held Northwestern State to a field goal with less than 12 minutes remaining.

Head coach Bubba McDowell, in the SWAC coaches conference call, outlined his team’s expectations for the upcoming game.

“We’re going into this week expecting to win, as always. We know we’re up against a powerhouse FBS team, and I’ve told these young men since camp started that every game should be approached with the mentality of winning,” McDowell said.

In his first year as head coach, McDowell is 1-1 and eager to add another victory to his resume.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the Ragin’ Cajuns of the University of Louisiana canceled their game against Michigan State in order to schedule a Sept. 28 matchup against Wake Forest. As a result, Prairie View A&M was given the open spot and will receive $500,000 for the game against the Spartans.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast live on Fox Sports.