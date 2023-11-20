Courtesy of two double-double performances, the Prairie View A&M Panthers get their second win in a row against the UT Martin Skyhawks

The Prairie View A&M Panthers move to 3-2 on the season with a 78-66 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks. The Panthers enjoyed an incredible offensive output from their starting lineup: each player scored 10 points or more. They also got double-doubles from Brian Myles and Andre Nunley.

For the first eight minutes, the score ping-ponged back and forth between the Panthers and Skyhawks. Neither team established themselves until UT Martin embarked on a 7-0 scoring burst to take a 17-10 lead, the biggest of the half. Jordan Sears scored five of the seven points during the run. Prairie View quickly got back into the game, and briefly took a 27-26 lead after a jumper from Chris Felix Jr. The lead continued to switch hands through the rest of the half. The Panthers entered the half time break up 35-32.

Even in the first five minutes of the second half, the Skyhawks continued to battle. An assist from and layup by Sears gave UT Martin a 42-39 advantage. That, however, would be the last time the Skyhawks held a lead. The Panthers proceeded to rip of a 12-3 run, powered mainly by Charles Smith IV and Brian Myles.

UT Martin kept the game close until the final five minutes when the Panthers decided to shut the water off on defense. Prairie View A&M sealed the game by outscoring their opponent 19-8 in the remaining five minutes. As the Panthers began their run, UT Martin went scoreless for three crucial minutes twice, allowing Prairie View to extend their lead from 59-58 to 66-58, and again from 66-61 to 74-61. Back-to-back layups from Myles and Nunley gave the Panthers their 13-point lead, the largest of the game.

Outside of Jordan Sears a couple of other starters, the UT Martin Skyhawks struggled to find scoring. Sears, on an inefficient 9-25, scored 23 points and recorded five assists and four rebounds. Issa Muhammad helped out with 15 points and 13 rebounds, which led the team. Jacob Crews' 10 rebounds were also useful, as well as his 10 points. No one else on the Skyhawks scored more than six points.

Meanwhile, the Prairie View A&M Panthers found scoring all over their roster. Charles Smith IV and Brian Myles tied with 18 points, though Myles added 13 rebounds and two blocks to his stat sheet. Smith also grabbed eight boards. Andre Nunley posted the other double-double with a simple 10 points and 10 rebounds, as well as four assists and six steals. Chris Felix Jr. and Nick Gazelas both had 12 points.

The Panthers have a quick turnaround as they face Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 21.