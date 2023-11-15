Prairie View A&M University grabs their second win of the year in a back-and-forth battle against Abilene Christian University.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers escape with their second victory of the year with a 79-74 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Panthers were powered by two 20+ point performances, though one came from an unexpected source. With the victory, PVAMU moves to 2-2 on the year.

The entire game was a high scoring, back and forth affair. As Abilene Christian took an 11-8 lead, PVAMU responded with a 7-0 run. The teams continued to jockey, trading baskets for the ensuing minutes. Panther guard Charles Smith IV hit a jumper to give them a 23-21 lead. However, after Smith's basket, PVAMU couldn't find the basket for the next three minutes. Meanwhile, the Wildcats went on a 9-0 run, forcing the Panthers to call a timeout. The Wildcats maintained a seven point lead for most of the first half. Within the last 90 seconds, Prairie View A&M went on a 6-1 run to close the gap. They entered halftime down 37-35.

The back and forth nature of the first half carried over after halftime. Abilene Christian got out to another seven point lead, but it didn't last long. At the 13:49 minute mark, Panther guard Andre Nunley tied the game at 48 with a layup. A free throw from the Wildcat's JV Seat gave them a brief lead, but a jumper from Chris Felix Jr. secured a 50-49 lead for PVAMU. The teams continued to exchange leads for literally the rest of the game. With 30 seconds left, Panther guard Charles Lane Jr. got fouled and headed to the free throw line. He sunk both shots, giving his team the 77-74 advantage. Abilene Christian turned the ball over and fouled, sending Nunley back to the line. With just 11 seconds left, Nunley extended the Panther lead to 79-74, sealing the game.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats had two double-digit scorers. Ali Abdou Dibba scored 16 points on 6-11 shooting. His backcourt teammate Hunter Jack Madden had 14 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Prairie View A&M Panthers boasted four players who scored over 10 points. Chris Felix Jr. led all players with 25 points along with six rebounds. Andre Nunley, who averages just 7.5 points per game, had 22 points, six rebounds, and four steals. Charles Smith IV and Charles Lane Jr. added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

On Nov. 19, PVAMU faces off against UT Martin on ESPN+.