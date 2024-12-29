ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Prairie View-Oklahoma prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Prairie View-Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Sooners have been one of the big surprises of the college basketball season. No one expected OU to be unbeaten heading into the final weekend of 2024, with victories over Providence, Arizona, Louisville, Oklahoma State, and Michigan, among others. Oklahoma has become part of an amazing story in the SEC. Southeastern Conference basketball has 13 teams projected to be in the NCAA Tournament as of Saturday. The SEC has 15 teams in the top 65 of the NET rankings, all with a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina is the only SEC team which is not particularly close to being on the NCAA Tournament cut line. Oklahoma and other SEC teams just aren't losing games. The SEC has lost fewer than 10 games total, across all 16 of its teams, in the month of December, which is absolutely remarkable.

Oklahoma has obviously done very well in the nonconference portion of its season. However, the Sooners thrived in nonconference play last season and then got shredded in conference play in their final year in the Big 12. It is crucial for Oklahoma to hold its own in the SEC this coming season. The Sooners have to remain sharp and will need to make sure they don't have an extended losing streak. Oklahoma barely missed the 2024 NCAA Tournament, being one of the first two teams out of the field due to a lot of surprise automatic bids in the conference tournament. It is really important for coach Porter Moser's team to build up a strong body of work which gives Oklahoma a cushion against any potential future losses. OU needs to make sure it is not a bubble team entering the month of March. The Sooners need to put the hammer down now and not leave anything to chance.

Here are the Prairie View-Oklahoma College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Prairie View-Oklahoma Odds

Prairie View: +28.5 (-106)

Moneyline: NA

Oklahoma: -28.5 (-114)

Moneyline: NA

Over: 161.5 (-108)

Under: 161.5 (-116)

How to Watch Prairie View vs Oklahoma

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Prairie View Will Cover The Spread/Win

The betting context attached to this game is very specific. This a cupcake game for a power conference team, right after Christmas and just before New Year's Day. Oklahoma hasn't played in several days. The Sooners might be a little rusty. They are aware of how tough SEC play will be in the month of January. They might look ahead to their SEC opener instead of focusing on this game. Oklahoma might mentally drift through this game and just try to coast home instead of maxing out. With a huge spread, Prairie View might be able to cover, not because it is such a good team, but because Oklahoma might not make the full emotional and mental investment needed to blow the doors off this game.

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma not having played in several days should make this team eager to play. Moreover, it's more of a distraction for college basketball teams just before Christmas Day than right after it. This is an easier spot for OU to focus completely on basketball. The Sooners will win by at least 30 if they are mentally locked in here.

Final Prairie View-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Prairie View, but we caution you to not trust the inferior team in a bet. We think you should simply pass on this one.

Final Prairie View-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Prairie View +28.5