The Nashville Predators have their sights set on the playoffs in 2025. This has certainly not changed despite the Predators dropping their season opener to the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Nashville made massive moves in NHL Free Agency over the summer. And as a result, the expectations around this team are higher than in years previous.

The Predators signed Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault to bolster their forward group. On the back end, Brady Skjei joined on a long-term contract to give the team another star defenseman. Depth moves such as the signing of Scott Wedgewood on a two-year contract further bolster the roster. These three moves serve to heighten expectations. But they also made a statement of intention as it pertains to contending in the Western Conference.

The team's offseason moves should certainly draw praise as it shows they are not afraid to spend big when they see a window to contend. However, this team still isn't perfect by any means. There are still flaws with the way the roster is constructed. And these flaws could certainly cause issues as the season goes along.

In saying this, there is one specific flaw that could cause more issues than the rest. It's an issue that may take a bit of creativity to solve given their current situation. However, if they can address the flaw, it could certainly help their chances to contend for a Stanley Cup in 2025 and beyond.

Predators lack a true no. 1 center

Concerns over the Predators' center depth existed before the 2024-25 season. Nashville evidently believes in their current crop of centers and did nothing to further address the position before their opening game. It's not the worst bet for this team to make. However, the concerns still remain.

Nashville is deploying Ryan O'Reilly, Thomas Novak, Juuso Parssinen, and Colton Sissons down the middle. Again, this is not a bad group of centers to have. The issue is that each player is playing a line higher than a team would ideally want them to play. O'Reilly is a very good second-line center. However, asking him to play as a top-line center is asking a bit much at this point.

O'Reilly could certainly hold down the fort on the top line this season. Playing with a winger such as Filip Forsberg certainly helps. It's the centers down the lineup that could use some shaking up. For instance, acquiring a true second-line center could be worthwhile. It would allow Novak to slot down the lineup, where he would be highly effective.

In saying this, the Predators lack a bonafide top-line center. Other contenders, especially in the Western Conference, have a center capable of anchoring the top line. For instance, the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid. Anze Kopitar still operates at a high level atop the Kings lineup. And the Avalanche have Nathan MacKinnon.

This is not specific to Western contenders, either. Eastern Conference contenders also have a top-line center capable of playing the important minutes. And each Stanley Cup champion in recent memory has had a top-line center leading the way. In fact, reaching the Stanley Cup Final without a top-line center is a tall task.

Of course, the Predators could break this trend. They have a talented team. And while their center depth isn't great, their other positions could help them through difficult situations. In saying this, Nashville's lack of a bonafide top-line center could put them at a disadvantage in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.