The Nashville Predators have had a disappointing season in 2024-25. The Predators made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024 after a fantastic second half of the season. And they signed the likes of Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault in NHL Free Agency to try and take that proverbial next step.

Unfortunately, it has not worked out this year. The Predators are one of the worst teams in the NHL in 2024-25. They are much closer to the NHL Draft Lottery and the first overall pick than they are a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It's an unmitigated disaster for Nashville given their Stanley Cup ambitions entering this season.

Nashville is in an unenviable position, as well. They are not nearly good enough to make the postseason as they are. However, they also aren't in a position to sell at the NHL Trade Deadline. At least, selling for this team won't be an easy task. In fact, they only have two pending unrestricted free agents — Gustav Nyquist and Kieffer Bellows.

The Predators traded Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens earlier this season. This shows the team is not afraid to move a player with term if it nets them a player they covet. Nashville needs an injection of younger talent, and there is one such talent who could be moved in a larger deal at the NHL Trade Deadline that they can target.

The Predators are a fit for Devils' Dawson Mercer

The New Jersey Devils could make Dawson Mercer available for trade at the deadline on March 7th. Mercer is a young center who has shown the ability to produce offensively in the past. However, he has seen his production decline significantly over the past two seasons. Especially when compared to the two seasons before 2023-24.

The Devils signed Mercer to a contract extension over the summer leading into 2024-25. New Jersey hoped he could rebound and produce to his pre-2023-24 levels. Unfortunately, this has not come to pass. Mercer has had some production, but it's not what the Devils are looking for.

The Devils are Stanley Cup contenders this season and are in win-now mode as a result. New Jersey has some very promising prospects coming through their pipeline, as well. If a player can help them now, they may be willing to move Mercer to get a trade across the finish line.

The Predators entered the season needing center depth in a major way. They have found recent success with Steven Stamkos anchoring the first line and Ryan O'Reilly anchoring the second. However, Stamkos is better suited on the wing at this point in his career. Moreover, O'Reilly is a trade candidate and may be better suited for a different role in his own right.

The Devils could have an interest in O'Reilly, to be fair. New Jersey is seeking depth on the trade market this season. More specifically, they are seeking to add a center on the trade market if they can. O'Reilly could be a very effective third-line center in a two-way role for New Jersey.

A Dawson Mercer-Ryan O'Reilly trade between the Predators and Devils may be more complicated than this. In any event, it could work out for both sides. The Devils get an experienced center who could be an integral piece in a deep playoff run. Meanwhile, the Predators get a young center who could be a long-term piece for Nashville to build around.