In one of the more surprising storylines of the 2024-25 NHL season, the Nashville Predators have fallen to 0-5 in their first five games. Their latest setback came in a 5-2 loss on home ice to the Detroit Red Wings, who had shut them out 3-0 exactly one week earlier.

The Predators struck first with a goal from defenseman Luke Schenn, who was celebrated pre-game for playing his 1,000th career NHL game. They nearly extended the lead, but a would-be goal was overturned after a review confirmed the play was offside.

Detroit responded with Vladimir Tarasenko slipping a shot through Juuse Saros' five-hole to tie the game, followed by a Dylan Larkin power-play goal in the second period that put the Red Wings ahead 2-1.

Steven Stamkos notched his first goal as a Predator early in the third, rifling a one-timer past Alex Lyon, reminiscent of his trademark scoring style. However, Andrew Copp restored Detroit's lead with his second goal of the season, and the Red Wings secured the 5-2 victory with empty-net goals from Simon Edvinsson and Copp.

Moments after the final horn signaled the Predators' 0-5 start to the season, frustrated fans quickly took to the team's official X feed, expressing their growing displeasure with the early struggles.

“I’d say we are in FULL distress mode at this point; some coaches seats (mainly defense and goaltending) should be getting awfully warm right now,” exclaimed @Tai_Kamiya.

“start selling players while they have value and then cancel the team too. nashville will never bring home a cup,” wrote @BBPhotographyWI.

“When will we realize that Bruno’s system is terrible? Some (good) coaches look at their talent and build the system to their talent. Others, are just not winning coaches,” opined @mattgsternberg.

“They said this team was better than the Canucks, last year that we got lucky in the playoffs, even with a 3rd string goalie, now they start 0-5 ” exclaimed @gumbbbyyy.

“Just terrible, what do we even do from here? Enough with the chemistry excuses. Just pathetic at this point,” added @iamjhinkle_99.

The Predators have a chance to get a badly-needed victory when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday evening at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators' hapless start to the season is a stunner

Nashville was one of the busier NHL teams during the offseason, securing key free agents like former Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who tallied 40 goals in 2023-24. They also signed 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault, fresh off a career-high 42-goal season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

In addition to landing prized free agents, the Predators solidified their defense by signing Brady Skjei to a seven-year deal and locking down goaltender Juuse Saros with a long-term extension. However, despite these moves, the new additions have yet to translate into wins in their debut season with the team.

Nashville needs to turn things around quickly—while it’s still early, they can’t afford to fall too far behind.