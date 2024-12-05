ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators look to break a losing streak as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game at 7-12-6 on the year, good for seventh in the Central Division. They have also lost four straight games. In their last game, the Predators faced the Wild. After going down 1-0, the Predators tied the game late in the first. They would take the lead in the second, but give up a goal in the period. The game would go to overtime, where the Wild would win the game 3-2. They will play Toronto on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 9-13-3 on the year, sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. They have won two of their last five games. In their last game, they faced the New York Islanders. After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens took the lead in the second, but the Islanders tied the game in the period. It would go to overtime where Nick Suzuki won the game.

Here are the Predators-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Canadiens Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Predators vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Ryan O'Reilly, and Gustav Nyquist. Forsberg led the team in goals and points last year. He had 48 goals, 46 assists, and 94 points last year. He has already added nine goals and eight assists to start the year. Meanwhile, O'Reilly has also added five goals and nine assists this year already. He had 26 goals and 43 assists last year for 69 total points. Nyquist comes into the game with six goals this year, while adding four assists.

Meanwhile, the Predators get a lot of production from the blue line this year. Brady Skeji and Roman Josi have been solid. Skeji comes into the game having two goals and seven assists on the year. Meanwhile, Josi has seven goals and 15 assists this year. Finally, Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos have been solid this year. Marchessault has four goals and eight assists this year while Stamkos has seven goals and six assists. Further, he has six goals and four assists on the power play.

Justus Annunen is expected to make his first start for the Predators in this one. He was 6-4-0 in his time in Colorado with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage. He last started on November 25th, giving up five goals on 16 shots in just over 30 minutes of play.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens top line features Nick Suzuki, and Cole Caufield, joined by Alex Newhook. Suzuki led the team in points and goals last year. He had 33 goals, 44 assists, and 77 total points. Suzuki has ten goals and 16 assists this year. Cole Caufield was second on the team in points last year. He had 28 goals, 37 assists, and 65 total points. Caufield comes in with 16 goals and seven assists on the year already. Newhook comes into the game with five goals this year but does not have an assist.

The Canadiens also have Juraj Slafkovsky performing well. He has two goals and 12 assists on the year, to sit five on the team in points. In front of him in points are Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson. Matheson, the blue-liner, has two goals and 13 assists this year. Further, he has a goal and six assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the blue line by Lane Hutson. Hutson has 16 assists on the year. Finally, Brendan Gallagher has been solid this year. He comes into the game with eight goals and five assists on the year. Further, he has three goals and an assist on the power play this year.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 7-10-2 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He was great last time out, giving up just one goal on 31 shots. It was the first time since shutting out Edmonton that he has given up less than three goals and had a save percentage over .900.

Final Predators-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Predators have struggled to score this year. They are scoring just 2.32 goals per game while sitting 17th on the power play. They have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting first in the NHL there, but they are tied for 22nd in the NHL in goals against per game. Still, Montreal is scoring just 2.80 goals per game, while sitting 30th in the NHL in goals against per game. The Predators come into this NHL game favored in terms of odds, and will get the win.

