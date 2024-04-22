The Vancouver Cancuks look for a 2-0 lead in the series as they host the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Canucks Game 2 prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
After a slow start to the game, the Predators got on the board with a goal from Jason Zucker at the end of the first period. It took just 47 seconds into the second for the Canucks to tie the game though, as Elias Lindholm scored. Still, the Predators would re-take the lead, scoring on a Ryan O'Reilly power play goal. In the third, Pius Suter would tie the game, and then 12 seconds later, Dakota Joshua scored to give the Canucks the lead. He would add an empty net goal as the Canucks would win 4-2.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Predators-Canucks Game 2 Odds
Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +128
Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: -154
Over: 5.5 (-112)
Under: 5.5 (-108)
How to Watch Predators vs. Canucks Game 2
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Predators sat tenth in the NHL on the season in goals per game, coming into the playoffs with 3.24 goals per game. It was Jason Zucker and Ryan O'Reilly added the two goals. Zucker played just 18 games with the Predators in the regular season, but he had five goals and two assists in those games. Ryan O'Reilly scored 26 times in the regular season and was also solid on the power play. He scored 14 times with 14 assists on the power play.
Filip Forsberg led the team in points, having 48 goals and 46 assists in the regular season. He added an assist in game one of the series. It was on the power play, where he had 13 goals and 19 assists in the regular season. Roman Josi also had an assist. He had 62 of those in the regular season while also scoring 23 times. Gustav Nyquist also found the score sheet with power-play assists. He had 23 goals and 52 assists during the regular season, with five goals and 19 assists on the power play.
Jusse Saros is expected to be back in goal for this one. Saros was 35-24-5 in the regular season. He has a 2.86 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage in those games. He allowed three goals on 27 shots last time out. That was his fourth straight game he has been below .900 in save percentage. Saros has normally been solid in the postseason. In his career, he has 11 starts with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks were sixth in the NHL in goals per game, coming into the playoffs with 3.40 goals per game. Elias Lindholm put in the first goal of the game. He did that just six times for the Canucks in the regular season, playing in 26 games. He also added six assists in those games. The big playmaker in game one was Dakota Joshua. Joshua had two goals and an assist in the game. In the regular season, he had 18 goals and 14 assists, good for 32 total points.
Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser also added points. Hughes had two assists in the game. He had 75 of those in the regular season, with 17 goals as well. Boeser had 33 assists in the regular season with 40 goals. Also, the Canucks have JT Miller and Elias Petterson, who were held silent in game one of the season. Miller led the team with 103 points during the regular season. He had 37 goals and 66 assists, plus he had ten goals and 40 assists on the power pay. Pettersson had 34 goals and 55 assists during the regular season. He also had 13 goals and 18 assists on the power play. Even though the Canucks took game one, there is an area for improvement with their top scorers producing along with the rest of the team.
Thatcher Demko will be back in goal for this one for the Canucks. He was 35-14-2 in the regular season with 2.45 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. Those were all top ten marks in the NHL. He allowed just two goals on 22 shots in the first game of the series. That was also just the fourth playoff start in the career of Demko. In his career, he has allowed just four goals on 152 shots in the playoffs.
Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick
The Canucks took game one without their top scorers producing. Further, Thatcher Demko had the worst start of his playoff career. Still, he was great, and it can be expected he will be great again. The Predators are a solid team, but they just do not have the firepower to beat the Canucks, especially with Demko in goal.
Final Predators-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+164)