ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

There are two massive differences between the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks as they sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. The Sharks' front office is happy to be there and possibly land another first-overall pick in the draft, while the Predators' front office thought they had built a team that would contend for a Stanley Cup this season. Barry Trotz and the front office couldn't have been more wrong about their roster, and it doesn't look like it'll get any better. They say money can't buy you happiness, but in the case of the Predators, it can't buy you wins either. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Sharks prediction and pick.

Here are the Predators-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Sharks Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -245

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +200

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Predators vs. Sharks

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators finally had something to celebrate with their comeback victory over these same Sharks on Tuesday night. Nashville trailed San Jose 5-1 in the second period, and it looked like they could suffer the most demoralizing loss in a long time. There is no telling what the front office would have done if the team got blown out by the lowly Sharks, but the good news for them is we'll never find out. (Unless the Sharks do it to them in this game.) The Predators rallied to score six unanswered goals and win the game 7-5 in a thrilling home victory. Nashville fans believed they'd have plenty to cheer about this season, but it took nearly 50 games for it to happen.

The good news for the Predators is they have a considerable mental advantage over the Sharks thanks to their ten-game winning streak. San Jose brings out the best in Nashville's offense, as they've scored four or more goals in five consecutive games and have 4.9 goals per game over the winning streak. It's terrible news for the Sharks, whose goaltenders have a 4.00 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage over the last five games.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sharks have lost four straight games and seven of their last ten, but the good news is their offense is starting to wake up again. The offense was never the problem all year, as they got in high-scoring battles and were defeated in the end by shoddy defense and goaltending. However, five of their seven losses over the last ten games have come where they scored two or fewer goals. Those struggles happened in the first five losses over that stretch, as they lost 6-3 and 7-5 in their last two games.

Final Predators-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Predators are heating up with four wins in a row, which doesn't mean they'll make a playoff push. However, they only need to beat the Sharks for us in this game, and they have the make-up to do it. Their goaltenders, minus Juuse Saros' four goals against-on-eight-shots performance in his last game against the Sharks, have been playing well, allowing two or fewer goals in three straight games. We expect a bounce-back from Saros if he gets the start, and if not, Justus Annunen allowed just one goal on 16 shots against the Sharks in relief.

Final Predators-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Predators -1.5 (+110)