The Nashville Predators are on the road to take on the Minnesota Wild Thursday night. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Wild-Predators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Predators are 25-21-1 this season, and they have lost three of their last four games. Nashville has already played the Wild this season, and they were blown out by five goals. In that game, Juuso Parssinen was the one goal scorer. Nashville was forced to use two goaltenders in the loss, and they both gave up their fair share of goals. For this game, the Predators will be at full strength as they look to gain some ground in the Central Division.

The Wild are 21-21-5 this season, and they have won their last three games. In their win against the Predators earlier this season, Connor Dewar scored three goals while Kirill Kaprizov, Pat Maroon, and Jake Middleton each recorded a goal. Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves on 27 shots in the win. Dewar just hit injured reserve, and Marc-Andre Fleury is day-to-day, so his status will be questionable for the game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Wild Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +110

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How to Watch Predators vs. Wild

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wild allow 3.36 goals per game this season. With this, the Predators should be able to have a much better offensive game than they did in the first matchup with the Wild. Minnesota has allowed seven, four, two, and three goals in their last four games, as well. When the Wild allow three or more goals, they have a record of 8-20-3. It would not be surprising to see the Predators reach this mark in this game.

If the Predators can get to three goals or more, there is a good chance for them to win this game. When Nashville scores three or more goals, they have a record of 21-6-1. There is a very good possibility for them to score three goals in this game, and that will help them win the game, or cover the spread.

Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win

When the Predators allow three or more goals, they have a record of 6-21-1. When the Wild score three or more goals this season, they are 18-8-3. The Predators allow 3.11 goals per game this season, and the Wild have already put up six on them once. If the Wild can have another great game in the offensive zone, they will be able to win this game by a few goals.

Minnesota is top half of the league in shot percentage, and they should be able to find the back of the net a few times in this one. Nashville has lost three of their last four games, and in those losses, they have allowed 11 total goals. With the Wild playing well, they could easily win this game.

Final Predators-Wild Prediction & Pick

The Wild were able to blow out the Predators in the first game this season. I can see that happening again in this one. I will take the Wild to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Predators-Wild Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Wild -1.5 (+184)