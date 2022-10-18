Predicting Final 2022-23 NBA Standings: Healthy Lakers finish top 3 in the West

The NBA season is finally upon us after an eventful offseason around the association. It kicks off on Tuesday, with the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Following that contest, the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Below, we’ll predict the NBA standings in each conference.

This NBA season has the potential to be one of the most competitive ever. There are established contenders around the league, young teams on the rise, and teams primed to bounce back. As always, there will be teams tanking for a high draft pick, which will be for a good reason this season. Victor Wembanyama has received praise from many basketball greats and experts, being regarded as one of the top prospects in history.

However, there will still be plenty of teams competing for a title. With that said, here is our prediction for the 2022-23 NBA standings.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Western Conference

1. Memphis Grizzlies (57-25)

One of the most dynamic and exciting young teams in the league is the Memphis Grizzlies. They are led by 23-year-old phenom Ja Morant, who has taken the league by storm with his explosive play style. The Grizzlies have built a team with phenomenal depth around Morant, with youth and growing players like Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, and others. They have a veteran force in the middle with Steven Adams, who plays his role at the center position and is a leader.

With a great foundation in place and the young guys improving, the Grizzlies could find themselves atop the West this season in the NBA standings.

2. Denver Nuggets (53-29)

The Denver Nuggets have faced injury woes over the past two seasons after a run to the Western Conference Finals in the 2020 playoffs. Denver is led by back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, who is a dominant force. He is a nightmare for defenses to face as he can score at any time but is also a gifted passer.

While Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. may need some time to adjust as they return, they will take some pressure off Jokic.

An under-the-radar acquisition in the offseason was a trade for Kentavious Caldwell Pope, a quality 3&D wing that will bring a new aspect to this Denver team. The Nuggets have a bright season ahead.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (51-31)

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that could have a comeback season. They missed the playoffs (10th in the NBA standings last season) after winning a championship just two seasons ago. This led to them retooling their roster in the offseason around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LA decided to keep Russell Westbrook to start the season, and they are hoping he can play better in new head coach Darvin Ham’s scheme.

The younger role players around this core should help the Lakers improve drastically. The key for the Lakeshow will be the health of key players James and Davis. AD in particular missed significant time last season, and Los Angeles never found their groove. If LA stays healthy, they could be right back in the mix for a championship.

4. Golden State Warriors (50-32)

The defending NBA champion Warriors will be right back in contention this season. They have a proven roster with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Draymond Green. The Dubs have solid depth and the star power to go toe-to-toe with any team in the league once again. Assuming the heated exchange between Green and Poole doesn’t affect team chemistry, Golden State is on track to be in the title hunt.

5. Los Angeles Clippers (49-33)

The Los Angeles Clippers will be among the top teams in the NBA standings in the West as Kawhi Leonard returns from injury. They have one of the deepest rosters in the league around the star duo of Leonard and Paul George.

The addition of John Wall will be helpful and give the Clippers another aspect to their roster. With the depth and star power, LA will be a tough team out West.

6. Phoenix Suns (47-35)

Although the Suns collapsed in the playoffs last season, they still have a quality team. Phoenix is led by the big three of Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, with complementary pieces like Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson around them.

The Suns had offseason drama, with owner Robert Sarver getting a one-year suspension, which led to him starting a search for a buyer of the team. They were also rumors of losing Ayton before matching the Indiana Pacers’ offer sheet to retain the big man. Phoenix will need to keep all of that outside distractions in control as they seek a trip to the NBA Finals.

7. New Orleans Pelicans (46-36)

A team that is ready to break out is the Pelicans. New Orleans made their way through the play-in and into the first round behind Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

With Zion Williamson returning, the Pels will be a challenging team to go up against. But, they’ll just miss out on the top six in the West, finishing in seventh in the NBA standings.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (44-38)

The Timberwolves made a splash in the offseason by trading for star center Rudy Gobert. Gobert is a top-tier defensive player, but his fit next to another center, Karl Anthony Towns, is questionable. Anthony Edwards could take another jump, but how well they perform will come down to how Gobert and Towns fit together.

9. Dallas Mavericks (44-38)

While the Mavs have a top star in the league in Luka Doncic, the surrounding cast is not as good as other teams out West. Dallas lost Jalen Brunson in free agency but acquired Christian Wood via trade.

The Mavs have solid role players, but it will be all on Doncic to lead them into the postseason.

10. Portland Trail Blazers (42-40)

The Blazers had an under-the-radar offseason as they improved their roster around Damian Lillard. They brought in Jerami Grant, Gary Payton II, and Shaedon Sharpe, adding to their core.

However, making the postseason in a highly competitive conference won’t be easy. 10th in the NBA standings sounds about right.

11. Sacramento Kings (41-41)

While the Kings have been a laughingstock for years, they have some promise this season. They are led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and have the additions of Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, and Kevin Huerter to look forward to.

12. Houston Rockets (30-52)

The Rockets are a rebuilding team that will be toward the bottom of the league in the NBA standings. Their young core is good enough to win some games, but they won’t compete with the current roster.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (27-55)

The Thunder are another team amid a rebuild. With rookie Chet Holmgren out for the season and Shai Gilgeous Alexander missing time, they will likely be back in the lottery.

14. Utah Jazz (25-57)

The Jazz went on a fire sale this offseason, trading away Donovan Mitchell and Gobert, amongst others. Utah has entered its rebuild and will be tanking for a top pick.

15. San Antonio Spurs (24-58)

The Spurs traded away their star Dejounte Murray as they rebuild. They will be another team in the Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Eastern Conference

1. Philadelphia 76ers (54-28)

The 76ers should be among the top teams in the NBA standings with a more in-shape James Harden next to Joel Embiid. Adding P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton with the emergence of Tyrese Maxey will help them be an elite team.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (52-30)

The Bucks are a proven contender in the East with the big three of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. Middleton will be sidelined for a few weeks, but Milwaukee will be hard for teams to take down.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31)

While the Cavs were the 9th seed in the NBA standings last season, they had a fantastic offseason. Trading for Donovan Mitchell adds another star to their core, making them an instant contender.

4. Boston Celtics (50-32)

Although the Celtics were in the NBA Finals this past season, it won’t be an easy journey back. Head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the season after a relationship with a member of the Celtics staff. Boston has appointed Joe Mazzulla as head coach this season, who will be looking to integrate Malcolm Brogdon and Blake Griffin into their rotation. Robert Williams is also out until the second half of the year due to injury.

5. Brooklyn Nets (49-33)

Despite an offseason filled with rumors, the Nets enter the season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster. Brooklyn has the talent and the depth to compete if they establish chemistry, especially between the big three of Durant, Irving, and Ben Simmons.

6. Miami Heat (48-34)

Miami had a somewhat quiet offseason despite rumors of a big move. They lost P.J. Tucker but will remain contenders in the East with their talented core and culture led by stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Tyler Herro, who received a four-year $120 million extension, will be the key for the Heat.

7. Atlanta Hawks (46-36)

A season removed from the Conference Finals, the Hawks were eliminated in the first round. Atlanta was aggressive in the offseason by acquiring star Dejounte Murray to pair with Trae Young in the backcourt. They have the talent and experience to have a great season but will finish just outside of the top six in the NBA standings.

8. Toronto Raptors (44-38)

The Raptors have a quality roster with a good coach and an established culture. Toronto hasn’t been a championship team since Kawhi Leonard left, but they are a proven playoff team.

9. Chicago Bulls (42-40)

While the Bulls didn’t make as many improvements as the last offseason, they were able to add role players Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, improving their depth. Lonzo Ball will miss significant time this season, which takes away from how much success they can have, but Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will lead them to some wins.

10. Washington Wizards (39-43)

Although the Wizards aren’t being talked about much, they have a playoff-caliber roster. Getting Bradley Beal back on the floor next to Kristaps Porzingis with the acquisitions of Monte Morris and Will Barton will help Washington make a playoff push.

11. Detroit Pistons (36-46)

The Pistons have a bright young core that will win a fair amount of games this season. Detroit is led by Cade Cunningham, who is entering his second season and is primed for a breakout campaign, which should lead to them being close to a play-in spot.

12. New York Knicks (35-47)

While the Knicks made a big free agency signing, bringing in Jalen Brunson. However, they will still be on the outside looking in when it comes to the NBA standings in the East.

13. Orlando Magic (29-53)

The Magic have a young team looking to string together some wins and improve. There will be growing pains along the way, with 1st overall pick Paolo Banchero leading the charge.

14. Charlotte Hornets (25-57)

The Hornets have been hit with bad news after bad news this offseason. With LaMelo Ball set to miss time with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, losing Miles Bridges after legal trouble, and now James Bouknight facing legal problems, Charlotte could be in the lottery with all their problems.

15. Indiana Pacers (23-59)

The Pacers are a clear rebuilding team as they build around Tyrese Haliburton and 6th overall pick Bennedict Mathurin. Indiana has had Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in trade rumors, and once they find a trade partner, it will be full rebuild mode.

Although the NBA will have teams tanking toward the bottom, it will overall be a highly competitive season in both conferences. Fans should be excited as basketball season is finally here, and it could be a historical one.