The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence.

Jordan Poole says Draymond Green apologized, they plan to handle it themselves that way. “We’re here to win a championship and keep hanging banners.” — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) October 16, 2022

According to Madeline Kenney of the Bay Area News Group, Jordan Poole expressed his desire to focus on another Warriors title run after getting an apology from Draymond Green. It was a big weekend for Poole aside from the drama as he agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Dubs ahead of Monday’s deadline.

After being drafted with the 28th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Poole has emerged as one of the Warriors’ top young players. He had a breakout season last year, playing 76 games for Golden Stat including 51 starts. Poole put up 18.5 points per game, along with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from the 3-point line.

He’s also become one of the Warriors top threats at getting to the rim and putting pressure on the defense. He upped his free-throw attempts to 3.5 last season and shot 92.5 percent from the stripe.

While Green has gotten older and perhaps lost a step or two on the court, there is no question that he is still a valuable member of the team and integral to another potential title run. For the Warriors to win another championship, they will need both Green and Poole on the same page. From what it sounds like, both players have moved past the incident and are ready for this season.