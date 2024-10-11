The Michigan football team is halfway their regular season schedule, and they are currently 4-2 overall with a 2-1 conference record. The Wolverines are ranked #24 in the country. After winning the national championship last year, this season has been a disappointment so far. We knew that Michigan would take a step back after losing most of their starters and coaching staff, but the first six weeks have been rough, and the Wolverines' goals seem out of reach.

Heading into the season, most Michigan football fans would have agreed that making the 12-team College Football Playoff would have made for a successful season this year. The Wolverines have a completely new team, but with the expansion of the playoff, making it was a very reasonable goal. However, those hopes are now looking very bleak.

If Michigan wants to make the playoff, they likely need to win out. They have four ranked teams left on the schedule, and two are ranked in the top-three. It's going to be tough, but there is some optimism surrounding the program now that Jack Tuttle is the team's starting quarterback. He will likely be getting his first start next weekend at Illinois.

With Jack Tuttle as QB1, let's go game by game and predict the final six contests on this Michigan schedule.

October 19th @ #23 Illinois: win

Next up for the Michigan football team is a tricky road game against Illinois. The Fighting Illini have surprised a lot of people this year and they are a talented team. It will be tough, and if Michigan didn't have Tuttle, they would lose this game. However, with Tuttle in, the Wolverines will escape with a close win.

October 26th vs. Michigan State: win

Michigan State is not a good football team, and if Michigan does lose this game, it would be disastrous for the program. Yes, the Wolverines lost a lot from last year, but the Spartans came into this season at rock bottom. Jonathan Smith has the team trending in a positive direction, and the Spartans almost always play their best game of the year against Michigan. It will be closer than Michigan fans want, but the Wolverines will survive.

November 2nd vs. #3 Oregon: loss

Heading into the season, we assumed that Michigan would be able to hang with any team in the country because of their defense. They have multiple first-round picks on that side of the ball, yet the unit hasn't come close to meeting expectations. Their total defense ranks 49th in the country. In terms of passing yards allowed per game, Michigan ranks 114th out of 133 teams. Wink Martindale isn't getting the most out of this defense. Oregon will win this one fairly easily.

November 9th @ #18 Indiana: win

Indiana is currently 6-0 and ranked inside the top-20, but the best team that they have played is probably Maryland. Still, this team has clearly improved a lot, but Michigan would also be 6-0 with that schedule and there would be a very different perception of the Wolverines. We'll see how the Hoosiers do when they start playing tough competition. Michigan wins this one.

November 23rd vs. Northwestern: win

This is the only game left on the Michigan football schedule that looks like a guaranteed win. Northwestern is one of the worst teams in the Big Ten, and the Wolverines have them at home. It should be an easy win.

November 30th @ #2 Ohio State: loss

Michigan's three-game win streak against their rival will come to an end this year. Ohio State is at home, and this Buckeyes team is loaded with talent. They have the advantage in just about aspect of this game, and they should easily defeat the Wolverines this year.

Final Michigan record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

If Jack Tuttle wasn't Michigan's QB, these predictions would look a lot different. He should help get the Wolverines a couple wins that they probably wouldn't get without him.