Baseball has always had an on-again-off-again relationship with the Olympic Games. The 2024 Paris Olympics just wrapped up, and many fans were disappointed that they didn't get to watch “America's pastime” at the international level. Don't worry, though; baseball will be back for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, and it has the potential to be bigger than ever before.

Historically, the biggest MLB stars haven't participated in Olympic baseball. When the sport was last played at the Olympic level back at the 2020 Olympics, only players not on 40-man rosters were allowed to compete, and some MLB teams even blocked some other prospects of theirs from playing. After all, the Olympics do take place in the middle of the MLB season.

However, fans of baseball who want to see the best players in the world at the biggest stage for sports in the world recently received some good news. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently hinted at the possibility of MLB players participating in the Olympics. Rumors have even swirled that MLB would take a break during the Olympics. Japan won gold in baseball during the 2020 Olympics when the Nippon Professional Baseball season was put to a halt.

With the 2028 Olympics being in Los Angeles, California, there is no better time than now for MLB to allow the best baseball players in the world to compete in the Olympics. In this article, we are going to predict just what the Team USA roster would look like in 2028 if this dream become reality.

Not only are we looking at the best baseball players in the world, but we are also looking at athletes who will still be great or will become great by the time 2028 rolls around. Last time the Olympics had baseball, Team USA had 12 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders, and five outfielders on the roster, so we will use the same roster breakdown for this exercise.

Pitchers:

SP: Paul Skenes (26 years old during the 2028 Olympics)

Paul Skenes has been the talk of baseball during the 2024 season. The pitcher started in the All-Star Game as a rookie, and he is quickly becoming the face of MLB. Skenes has dominant stuff, and he will only be 26-years-old during the 2028 Olympics, so he could surely be the ace on Team USA's pitching staff.

SP: Garrett Crochet (29)

Garrett Crochet is another young pitching star who will be in his prime during the 2028 Olympics. Crochet converted from relief duty to a starting role this year, and he has thrived in the Chicago White Sox's rotation. The White Sox might not be very good, but Crochet is, and his team success won't matter at the international stage. If Chicago continues to struggle over the coming years, Crochet can try to find team success with Team USA.

SP: Tarik Skubal (31)

Tarik Skubal was highly coveted at the MLB trade deadline, but the Detroit Tigers valued his short and long-term talent enough that they decided to hold on to him. Skubal will be similarly coveted by the United States for the 2028 Olympic.

SP: Hunter Greene (29)

Hunter Greene was a two-way player during his days as a prospect, but now he has settled in as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Greene has a speedy fastball which hovers around 100 miles per hour, a rare thing for a starter.

SP: Logan Webb (31)

Logan Webb made his first All-Star Game in 2024 with the San Francisco Giants. He is an ace for the Giants, but he'd probably be a backend starter on Team USA. That is by no means a slight, though, as it proves that Webb is still one of the best flamethrowers in the world.

SP: Grayson Rodriguez (28)

Grayson Rodriguez is a starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles, but we already gave Team USA a full rotation of starters in this exercise. Rodriguez would give Team USA insurance, though, and he has enough stuff that he can work in the bullpen at the Olympic level. Rodriguez would perhaps play a long reliever role for the United States.

CP: Mason Miller (29)

Mason Miller is already arguably the best closer in baseball, and he won't even be in his 30s when the Olympic rosters are made. Miller has a fastball that consistently exceeds 100 miles per hour, and that would give any of the American's opponents problems in the Olympics.

RP: Josh Hader (34)

Josh Hader has long been one of the best relievers in baseball. Although he'd be in his mid-30s during the next Olympic Games, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down.

RP: Tanner Scott (34)

While Tanner Scott is a closer for the San Diego Padres, he could work as a lights-out setup pitcher on Team USA's roster. Scott will be 34 years old in 2028, but he has been so great this season that he was one of the most coveted players at the MLB trade deadline.

RP: Jared Jones (27)

Paul Skenes isn't the only exciting young rookie pitcher on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jared Jones is also having a fantastic season during his first year in the big leagues. Skenes gets all of the attention in Pittsburgh, but Jones would get the recognition that he deserves if he were awarded a roster spot on Team USA.

RP: Orion Kerkering (27)

Orion Kerkering has been close to unhittable during his second season with the Washington Nationals. The reliever would provide Team USA with another steady option out of the bullpen. Opposing players struggle to elevate the baseball when batting off of Kerkering.

RP: Devin Williams (33)

With a number of flamethrowers on the Team USA roster, Devin Williams would bring a dose of off-speed. Williams' changeup is one of the best pitches in baseball, and it would bring a good change of pace to the United States roster.

Catchers:

C: Adley Rutschman (30)

You will notice a common theme in this roster prediction, and that is that Orioles players are prevalent. Years of having an elite farm system has payed off, as the Orioles now have a bunch of young superstar position players. That lines up perfectly for the 2028 Olympics, as these young bucks will be hitting their primes when 2028 rolls around.

Adley Rutschman was the first of their three consecutive number-one-ranked prospects. The catcher excels as both a backstop and with the bat in his hand. By 2028, Rutschman's name might be as big as legendary 21st-century catchers, including Joe Mauer, Buster Posey, and Yadier Molina.

C: Will Smith (33)

While Will Smith will be on the older end by the time the next Olympic Games come around, he signed a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers that will keep him with the team through 2033. That is well past the time the Olympics will be hosted in the city that he plays in, so Smith will surely still be around Los Angeles in 2028. His proximity to the Olympics makes him a prime candidate to play for Team USA, on top of the fact that he is arguably the best catcher in baseball.

Infielders:

1B: Bryce Harper (35)

Bryce Harper will be well past his prime in 2028, as the converted outfielder will be 35 during the next Olympics. Even so, Harper is one of the biggest stars in baseball history, as he has been in the limelight since his high school days. Harper is playing first base now, which is a less tolling position and should allow him to continue to dominate with his bat well into his 30s. Additionally, Harper has been at the forefront of advocating for MLB players to play in the Olympics. He has made it known that he would like that opportunity if it arises.

3B: Gunnar Henderson (27)

Gunnar Henderson is having an MVP-caliber season in his age 23 seasons (he spent most of the season as a 22-year-old). The sky's the limit for the best young player in an Orioles lineup that has a bunch of them. It isn't unlikely that Henderson will be the face of MLB by the time the 2028 Olympics come around. Henderson plays shortstop for the Orioles, but he'd likely slide over to third base in Team USA's lineup.

SS: Bobby Witt (28)

Bobby Witt can do it all. He is reliable with the glove and has a cannon for an arm. Witt gets on base frequently (.349 batting average this season), and he is effective swiping bases when he gets there. He will even give you 20-30 home runs per season, and those numbers are only likely to grow over the coming years.

2B: Jackson Holliday (24)

The fourth and final member of the Orioles who we think will make the Team USA roster in 2028 is Jackson Holliday. A middle infielder and the son of MLB legend Matt Holliday, the younger Holliday already made his MLB debut at age 20. He did struggle early, which forced Baltimore to send him back down to the minors, but he is still viewed as the top prospect in baseball.

Holliday is back in the majors now, and he has looked much more comfortable during his second stint at the top level of baseball. The second baseman is not only young now, but he will still be young by 2028. With how generational of a talent he is viewed at, though, Holliday will surely be one of the best players in the world when the Olympics roll around.

SS: CJ Abrams (27)

CJ Abrams made his first All-Star Game this season. The shortstop is getting better and better each season, and there is no reason that his progression would stop by 2028. Henderson, Witt, and Holliday can all play multiple positions in the infield, but Abrams could lock down the shortstop position because of his reliable glove.

Outfielders:

LF: Corbin Carroll (27)

The Arizona Diamondbacks broke onto the scene last season and made a run to the World Series largely on the back of one player. That was, of course, then-rookie phenom Corbin Carroll. Carroll is dangerous when stealing bases, but he has the contact and power to boot.

RF: Aaron Judge (36)

Along with Harper, Aaron Judge is the other seasoned veteran who we think deserves to be on Team USA in 2028. After all, Judge has been the biggest superstar in baseball for years. While he might regress as a fielder by this point, Judge is a freak of nature athletically, so he will surely still be hitting bombs in the next Olympic Games.

CF: Jackson Merrill (25)

Jackson Merrill is one of the youngest stars in baseball. He has already established himself as a stud during his rookie season despite playing in the outfield for the first time. Merrill's versatility and ability to play shortstop will be beneficial on Team USA's squad, too . Merrill is a five-tool player who already made the All-Star Game in his first year in the majors. With a couple more years at the highest level under his belt, The San Diego Padres star could become one of the best players in the Olympics.

CF: Jarren Duran (31)

Jarren Duran is in hot water right now after some inappropriate comments landed him a two-game suspension. Even so, the centerfielder has had a breakout season that warrants consideration for the next Olympic team. Duran makes highlight plays in the outfield and has improved drastically with the bat in his hands.

LF: Steven Kwan (30)

With a home run hitter like Judge on the squad, it makes sense to get a consistent contact hitter like Steven Kwan. The Cleveland Guardians' left fielder is hitting .325, and he will barely be 30 years old in 2028.