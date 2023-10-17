Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are focused on taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks and advancing to the World Series. But as Harper looks into the future, the Phillies star is hoping the Olympics come into his path.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will be once again hosting baseball and softball. Harper said it was his dream to play and that it would be an honor to represent the USA at the games. If he were to ever get the opportunity, Harper is hoping the stars around MLB will join him, via ESPN's David Schoenfield.

“You talk about growing the game and that's the way you grow it to the highest peak, you have guys who are playing in the league take that break, just like in the NHL, and see what happens,” Harper said. “I think it would be really cool and a lot of fun.”

“I don't know if they'll ever go for it, but I would love to put ‘USA' on my chest and represent it at the highest level,” Harper continued. “I know the WBC, and everyone loves that and it's great for the game, but it's not the Olympics.”

In 2028, Bryce Harper will be 36-years-old. It would be an impressive feat to still be playing in MLB at that time. But if the opportunity comes open, Harper seems likely to accept.

MLB allowing star players to play is a different story. The league may value health over competition. But Harper is hoping MLB allows any player who is capable and wants to compete in the Olympics play.